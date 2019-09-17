English
Bizarre: 70-year-old man from Tamil Nadu expresses desire to marry PV Sindhu, threatens to kidnap her instead

By
New Delhi, Sep 17: In a piece of bizarre news, a 70-year-old man from Tamil Nadu has reportedly expressed his desire to marry India's badminton star, PV Sindhu.

A 70-year-old man named Malaisamy has even filed a petition in the district collector seeking to marry the 24-year-old shuttler from Hyderabad. The old man has even warned that he'll kidnap Sindhu if necessary arrangements for the wedding are not made.

As per an India Today report, the incident took place during the weekly meetings organised by the district collector where the general public can come and submit their petitions, grievances etc.

Malaisamy reached the collectorate with a letter and also carried an image of badminton world champion Sindhu and of himself and the letter insisting on his interest to marry the athlete.

Malaisamy also claimed that he is actually just a 16-year-old boy born on April 4, 2004. He claimed that he was impressed by Sindhu's career growth and wants to make her his life partner.

Story first published: Tuesday, September 17, 2019, 21:59 [IST]
