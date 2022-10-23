All India Senior Ranking Badminton: Malvika, Kaushal emerge champions

The top-seeded Bansod secured a come-from-behind 13-21, 21-17, 22-20 win over Adita Rao in a thrilling women's singles final encounter which lasted an hour and three minutes.

Kaushal, on the other hand, got the better of Rohan Gurbani comfortably by 21-10, 21-16 in men singles' summit clash on Sunday.

Meanwhile, shuttler Khushi Gupta secured two titles in the doubles section - winning both the women's doubles and mixed doubles finals.

Playing alongside Siddharth Elango, Khushi thrashed the pair of Aravind Suresh and Pavithra Navin 21-19, 21-15 in straight sets to lift the mixed doubles title first. With one title in the kitty, the shuttler then joined Priya Devi Konjengbam to beat Shikha Gautam and Poorvisha Ram 21-16, 17-21, 21-12 in a nail-biting women's doubles final, to clinch her second title in the tournament.

Meanwhile, in the men's doubles category, Hariharan Amsakarunan and Ruban Kumar, who represented India at the Badminton Asia Team Championships earlier this year, claimed the title by outperforming Viplav Kuvale and Viraj Kuvale 21-18, 21-16 in the final.

Source: Media Release