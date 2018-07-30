Badminton World Championship 2018: HS Prannoy, Sameer Verma ease into second round

Nanjing, July 30: H S Prannoy started his campaign at the World Championship in style beating New Zealand's Abhinav Manota in straight games to enter the second round here on Monday (July 30).
Prannoy, World No 11, saw off Abhinav 21-12, 21-11 in a lop-sided contest that lasted just 28 minutes. Later, Sameer Verma pulled off an easy 21-13, 21-10 win over Lucas Corvee of France to cap a brilliant day for India.
Men's doubles pair of Manu Attri and B Sumeeth Reddy, who had won the Lagos International recently, defeated Bulgarian pair of Daniel Nikolov and Ivan Rusev 21-13, 21-18 to sail into the next round.
However, Sanyogita Ghorpade and Prajakta Sawant went down fighting 20-22, 14-21 to Turkey's Bengisu Ercetin and Nazlican Inci in 34 minutes in the women's doubles competition.
Chinese superstar Lin Dan rolled back the years and made a fast start to his challenge at the badminton World Championships. The 34-year-old is seeking a sixth world title. In front of a partisan crowd in Nanjing, "Super Dan" made light work of Dutchman Mark Caljouw, winning 21-14, 21-14 in 49 minutes.
Momentous occasion for mixed doubles duo of Sourabh Sharma/ Anoushka Parikh. We caught up with them after the first round win against Nigerian pair, they defeated 21-13; 21-12.
Viktor Axelsen, the top seed and reigning champion from Denmark, was even more emphatic, needing just 26 minutes to thrash Duarte Nuno Anjo of Portugal 21-8, 21-7 in a mismatch.
Also safely through on the first day of action was China's third seed Shi Yuqi, a comfortable 21-13, 21-11 winner over Adam Mendrek of the Czech Republic.
The Indian players' results on Monday, July 30:
Women's Doubles - Bengisu Ercetin/Nazlican Inci beat Sanyogita Ghorpade/Prajakta Sawant 22-20, 21-14
Men's Doubles - Manu Attri/Sumeeth Reddy beat Daniel Nikolov/Ivan Rusev 21-13, 21-18
Men's Singles - HS Prannoy beats Abhinav Manota 21-12, 21-11
Mixed Doubles - Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Ashwini Ponnappa bt Niclas Nohr/Sara Thygesen: 21-9, 22-20
Men's Singles - Sameer Verma bt Lucas Corvee 21-13, 21-10
Mixed Doubles - Pranaav Chopra/Sikki Reddy bt Jakub Bitman/Alzbeta Basova 21-17, 21-15
Mixed Doubles - Saurabh Sharma/Anousha Parikh bt Enejoh Abah/Peace Orji 21-13, 21-12.