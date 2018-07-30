Badminton World Championship 2018: HS Prannoy, Sameer Verma ease into second round

Prannoy, World No 11, saw off Abhinav 21-12, 21-11 in a lop-sided contest that lasted just 28 minutes. Later, Sameer Verma pulled off an easy 21-13, 21-10 win over Lucas Corvee of France to cap a brilliant day for India.

READ THIS IN TELUGU

Men's doubles pair of Manu Attri and B Sumeeth Reddy, who had won the Lagos International recently, defeated Bulgarian pair of Daniel Nikolov and Ivan Rusev 21-13, 21-18 to sail into the next round.

However, Sanyogita Ghorpade and Prajakta Sawant went down fighting 20-22, 14-21 to Turkey's Bengisu Ercetin and Nazlican Inci in 34 minutes in the women's doubles competition.

Chinese superstar Lin Dan rolled back the years and made a fast start to his challenge at the badminton World Championships. The 34-year-old is seeking a sixth world title. In front of a partisan crowd in Nanjing, "Super Dan" made light work of Dutchman Mark Caljouw, winning 21-14, 21-14 in 49 minutes.

Maiden World Championship appearance! 👏👏👏



Momentous occasion for mixed doubles duo of Sourabh Sharma/ Anoushka Parikh. We caught up with them after the first round win against Nigerian pair, they defeated 21-13; 21-12. Good luck for the next round! #IndiaontheRise pic.twitter.com/r0hpC1MZ2P — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) July 30, 2018

Viktor Axelsen, the top seed and reigning champion from Denmark, was even more emphatic, needing just 26 minutes to thrash Duarte Nuno Anjo of Portugal 21-8, 21-7 in a mismatch.

Also safely through on the first day of action was China's third seed Shi Yuqi, a comfortable 21-13, 21-11 winner over Adam Mendrek of the Czech Republic.

The Indian players' results on Monday, July 30:

Women's Doubles - Bengisu Ercetin/Nazlican Inci beat Sanyogita Ghorpade/Prajakta Sawant 22-20, 21-14

Men's Doubles - Manu Attri/Sumeeth Reddy beat Daniel Nikolov/Ivan Rusev 21-13, 21-18

Men's Singles - HS Prannoy beats Abhinav Manota 21-12, 21-11

Mixed Doubles - Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Ashwini Ponnappa bt Niclas Nohr/Sara Thygesen: 21-9, 22-20

Men's Singles - Sameer Verma bt Lucas Corvee 21-13, 21-10

Mixed Doubles - Pranaav Chopra/Sikki Reddy bt Jakub Bitman/Alzbeta Basova 21-17, 21-15

Mixed Doubles - Saurabh Sharma/Anousha Parikh bt Enejoh Abah/Peace Orji 21-13, 21-12.