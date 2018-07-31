English

Badminton World Championship 2018: Srikanth, Saina enter second round

India's Kidambi Srikanth entered the second round of the 2018 Badminton World Championship with a smooth win

Nanjing, July 31: India's Kidambi Srikanth entered the second round of the World Badminton Championship 2018 beating Nhat Nguyen in straight games 21-15, 21-16 on Tuesday (July 31).

The Indian number one needed just 37 minutes to oust Nguyen and enter the next round. HS Prannoy had already reached the second round on Monday (July 30). Later, Saina Nehwal overcame a patchy first game effort to beat Turkey's Aliye Demirbag 21-17, 21-8 in just 34 minutes.

But there were some bad news for India from the court especially in the doubles section. India'sShlok Ramchandran and Arjun MR lost 14-21, 15-21 to Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi of Malaysia.

It was tough luck for the Indian men's doubles pair of Tarun Kona and Saurabh Sharma. They went down fighting 20-22, 21-18, 17-21 in a 51-minute encounter against Hong Kong's Or Chin Chung and Tang Chun Man.

The mixed doubles pair of Pranaav Chopra and Sikki Reddy have crashed out of the World Champions with a 16-21, 4-21 loss to the higher-seeded Indonesian pair of Hafiz Faizal and Gloria Emanuelle Widjaja.

India in Badminton Worlds (July 310

Men's singles

Kidambi Srikanth bt Nhat Nguyen 21-15, 21-16.

Women's singles

Saina Nehwal bt Aliye Demirbag 21-17, 21-8

Men's doubles

Tarun Kona and Saurabh Sharma lost to Or Chin Chung and Tang Chun Man 20-22, 21-18, 17-21.

Arjun MR and Shlok Ramchandran lost to Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi 14-21, 15-21

S Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty vs Marcus Ellis and Chris Langridge

Women's doubles

Meghana Jakkampudi and Poorvisha S Ram vs Debora Jille and Imke Van Der Aar

Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy vs Chiang Kai Hsin and Hung Shih Han

Kuhoo Garg and Ningshi Block Hazarika vs Chang Ching Hui and Yang Ching Tun

Mixed doubles

Pranaav Jerry Chopra and N Sikki Reddy lost to Hafiz Faizal and Gloria Emanuelle Widjaja 16-21, 4-21

S Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa bt Mark Lamsfuss and Isabel Herttrich 10-21, 21-17, 21-18

Rohan Kapoor and Kuhoo Garg vs Chris Adcock and Gabrielle Adcock

Saurabh Sharma and Anoushka Parikh lost to Chan Peng Soon and Goh Liu Ying 18-21, 11-21

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 31, 2018, 11:22 [IST]
