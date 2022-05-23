English
BAI award cash prizes to Thomas Cup winning Indian men's badminton team

By
India defeated Indonesia to clinch their maiden gold in Thomas Cup. Credit: BAI Media
India defeated Indonesia to clinch their maiden gold in Thomas Cup. Credit: BAI Media

Bengaluru, May 23: The Badminton Association of India (BAI) handed a cash prize to the triumphant Indian contingent from the Thomas Cup upon their arrival in the country, in a city hotel in New Delhi.

MYAS and BAI announce Rs 1 crore rewards for Thomas Cup-winning Indian teamMYAS and BAI announce Rs 1 crore rewards for Thomas Cup-winning Indian team

BAI President Himanta Biswa Sarma congratulated the Indian team on this historic achievement as BAI General Secretary Sanjay Mishra alongside other BAI officials and chief national coach Pullela Gopichand were present on the occasion.

BAI also handed a cash prize of INR one crore to the Indian team and INR 20 lakh to the support staff.

Earlier this month, India created history at the Impact Arena in Bangkok. Heading into the final, India had already created history assuring themselves of a silver, having defeated Denmark in the semifinals.

The Indian men's team then went on to clinch the Thomas Cup title for the first time in 73-year history of the world's most prestigious badminton men's team championship by thrashing 14-time record champions Indonesia in Bangkok.

Thomas Cup 2022: India clinch historic gold medal with win over IndonesiaThomas Cup 2022: India clinch historic gold medal with win over Indonesia

Indian clinched their maiden gold with a 3-0 win over defending champions Indonesia. India became the sixth different nation to win the Thomas Cup and they did so by defeating the most successful country.

Following their win, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) and the BAI had announced a cash reward of Rs 1 crore each to the Indian men's badminton team.

Story first published: Monday, May 23, 2022, 17:01 [IST]
