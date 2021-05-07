BAI writes to BWF after postponement of Malaysia Open, seeks clarity on Tokyo Olympic qualification

"It's really unfortunate that the crucial qualifier had to be postponed in this way but that is the time we live in now. Though four of our players have already qualified and there are a few more including Saina and Srikanth who can still make it. I have reached out to BWF Secretary Thomas Lund asking for clarity on the future course of action," BAI General Secretary Ajay Singhania said.

Saina, Srikanth's Olympic hopes take hit after Malaysia Open postponement due to COVID-19 surge

With the postponement of Malaysia Open, the qualification hopes of the remaining Indian players now depends on the final qualifying event--Singapore Open (June 1-6). Singapore has suspended flights from India due to the recent surge in Covid-19 cases. However, BAI is in touch with the Singapore Badminton Association and is trying to find the best possible way regarding the mandatory 21-day quarantine rule.

"We will do whatever best possible can be done to find a better way out so that the shuttlers get the chance to secure the Olympic berths if there's scope and opportunity," Singhania added.

Source: BAI Release