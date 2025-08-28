BWF World Championships 2025: Dhruv Kapila–Tanisha Crasto Upset Fifth Seeds to Enter Quarterfinals, PV Sindhu storms into Last 8 By MyKhel Staff Updated: Thursday, August 28, 2025, 20:26 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

India's mixed doubles pair Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto produced one of their finest performances on the world stage to enter the quarterfinals of the BWF World Championships 2025, stunning fifth seeds Tang Chun Man and Tse Ying Suet of Hong Kong China. The Indians triumphed 19-21, 21-12, 21-15 in a fiercely contested encounter that lasted 1 hour and 3 minutes.

The match began on a nervy note for the Indian duo, as Tang and Tse used their superior experience to edge ahead in the opening game despite a late fightback from Dhruv and Tanisha. However, showing remarkable composure, the Indians completely turned the tide in the second game, showcasing sharp net play, effective mid-court interceptions, and aggressive smashes that left their opponents unsettled.

Riding the momentum, Dhruv and Tanisha maintained their intensity in the decider, mixing controlled rallies with attacking bursts to steadily pull away. They eventually closed out the match with confidence, securing one of the biggest wins of their partnership so far.

With this victory, the unseeded Indian pair has made a strong statement in Copenhagen (venue assumed for illustration-please confirm actual location) and advanced to their maiden World Championships quarterfinal. Their next challenge is a high-stakes clash against fourth seeds Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei of Malaysia, a pair consistently ranked among the world's best. A win there would catapult Dhruv and Tanisha into the semifinals, guaranteeing India another World Championships medal.

PV Sindhu stormed into the BWF World Championships 2025 quarter-finals with a sensational victory over World No. 2 Wang Zhiyi of China. The 2019 World Champion stamped her authority early with a win in the first game, before outplaying her opponent with an utterly dominant second game performance to wrap up a 21-19, 21-15 victory in just 48 minutes.

This result also continues India's promising campaign, adding to the growing reputation of its doubles contingent on the global circuit.