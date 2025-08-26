Duleep Trophy 2025 Schedule: Full List of Matches, Venue, Format, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know

BWF World Championships: Who are the India players in Action Today? How and When to watch the Matches? By MyKhel Staff Published: Tuesday, August 26, 2025, 15:14 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Day 2 of India’s campaign at the BWF World Championships 2025 brings fresh hopes after a tough opening day where Lakshya Sen, the Panda sisters (Rutaparna & Swetaparna), and the women’s doubles pair of Shruti Mishra–Priya Konjengbam exited in the first round. Today, star names like PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy return to the court aiming for strong starts.

India's campaign continues on Day 2 at the BWF World Championships 2025, with star shuttler PV Sindhu, seeded 15th, beginning her campaign against world No. 66 Kaloyana Nalbantova of Bulgaria. Meanwhile, HS Prannoy, ranked world No. 34, takes on Finland's world No. 48 Joakim Oldorff in what will be their first meeting. All matches will be LIVE streamed on JioHotstar.

In Mixed Doubles, India's Rohan Kapoor and Ruthvika Gadde, ranked world No. 33, open their campaign against Leong Iok Chong and Weng Chi Ng of Macau, China.

India had a disappointing start on Day 1, with Lakshya Sen, the Panda sisters (Rutaparna and Swetaparna), and the pair of Shruti Mishra-Priya Konjengbam all exiting in the first round. Sen lost 17-21, 19-21 to world No. 1 Shi Yu Qi, while the Panda sisters fell 12-21, 11-21 to Gabriel and Stefani Stoeva. Later, Shruti Mishra and Priya Konjengbam were defeated 16-21, 17-21 by France's Margot Lambert and Camille Pognante.

India’s Matches on Day 2 (August 26, 2025)

Event Indian Player(s) Opponent Time (IST) Women’s Singles PV Sindhu (Seeded 15) Kaloyana Nalbantova (BUL, World No. 66) 2:30 PM Men’s Singles HS Prannoy (World No. 34) Joakim Oldorff (FIN, World No. 48) 2:50 PM Mixed Doubles Rohan Kapoor / Ruthvika Gadde (World No. 33) Leong Iok Chong / Weng Chi Ng (Macau, China) 4:00 PM