BWF World Tour Finals 2018: PV Sindhu edges Akane Yamaguchi; Kento Momota beats Sameer Verma

Guangzhou, Dec 12: India's star shuttler PV Sindhu started her campaign in the BWF World Tour Finals 2018 on a dominating note as she defeated World No. 2 Akane Yamaguchi in straight sets here on Wednesday (December 12). While Sameer Verma was beaten by World No. 1 Kento Momota in his opening game of the round-robin encounter.

In a match which lasted 51 minutes, Sindhu prevailed over her Japanese opponent in straight sets and looked in her zone all through the game. Sindhu claimed the first game in a tight fight as it resulted in 24-22 in the Indian's favour while the second game (21-15) was a comfortable one for the Indian.

At the mid-break point in the first game, Sindhu was trailing behind the Japanese but the way the Hyderabadi shuttler turned things around was commendable. In the second game, however, Sindhu was at her very best as she hardly gave Yamaguchi any chance to script a comeback.

Sindhu went on winning the second game by a comfortable margin of 21-15 even as some rallies went pretty intense. The longest rally from the match was 37-rallies-long which Yamaguchi managed to win and left her Indian opponent huffing and puffing.

However, Sindhu didn't let the disappointment creep in and went on winning the game.

Meanwhile, Sindhu's compatriot Sameer Verma didn't have a similar outing in his opening game as he was thrashed by the reigning world champion as he was outclassed by 21-18, 21-6 in straight games.

World No. 14 Verma was no match to the Japanese champion as he always looked to catch up in the second game. Momota seemed to have lost his focus towards the end of the first game, but he didn't allow a repeat in the second.

Meanwhile, the Indian should be encouraged by the display he put up in the first game and should look to get wins in his next two matches.

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 12, 2018, 12:05 [IST]
