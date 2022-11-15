BWF World Tour Finals 2022 shifted from Guangzhou to Bangkok due to COVID-19

BWF World Tour Finals, which was set to be held in Guangzhou, China from December 14, has now been shifted to Bangkok, Thailand and will begin on December 7, a week earlier than the previously scheduled date.

The tournament, which was slated to start on December 14, was preponed due to stadium availability issues. The season-ending event will now be held at the Nimibutr Arena in Bangkok from December 7 to 11.

"BWF in consultation with the Chinese Badminton Association (CBA) agreed to relocate the HSBC BWF World Tour Finals 2022 due to the various challenges brought about by the current pandemic situation," the BWF said in a statement.

"BWF would also like to thank the Badminton Association of Thailand for providing a replacement location for the HSBC BWF World Tour Finals 2022 at such late notice."

BWF added that it will confirm the list of qualified athletes for the tournament on November 22 after the conclusion of the ongoing Australian Open.

HS Prannoy will be the lone Indian representative at the World Tour Finals as double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu, who has also qualified for the season-ending event, pulled out of the tournament as she is yet to fully recover from a stress fracture on her left ankle.

(With PTI inputs)