Saina claims Indonesia Masters title after injured Marin limps out of final

By
Saina Nehwal in action at the Indonesia Masters finals (Image Courtesy: Twitter)
Jakarta, January 27: India's Saina Nehwal was crowned the women's singles champion at the Indonesia Masters in Jakarta on Sunday (January 27) after reigning Olympic champion Carolina Marin limped out of the match due to injury.

The London Olympics bronze medallist was trailing 4-10 in the opening game when Marin decided to withdraw from the contest.

Marin was leading 9-3 when she tried reaching a return from Nehwal and twisted her knee in the process. The Spaniard decided to continue, but conceded the match after the pain made it impossible for her to continue.

"It is important year for all of us. This was not good at all. She is a tough competitor, she started off well and it is unfortunate what happened today," said Saina, who last won a BWF title in 2017 in Malaysia.

It is a creditable performance for the Indian, who had suffered a shin injury late last year.

"I just came out of injury. I played this events to see how good is this. and I'm happy I could play the semifinals at Malaysia and final here. Looking forward to get back to shape and play next tournament," she said.

"I have been getting injured in the last few years. I always try to come back stronger, there is no secret. I want to thank physios and coaches who are supporting me a lot."

Saina had won a gold medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, a bronze at the Asian Games, besides reaching finals at the Denmark, Indonesia Masters and Syed Modi International.

(With inputs from PTI)

IND vs NZ: 3rd ODI - Preview
    Story first published: Sunday, January 27, 2019, 15:48 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 27, 2019

