Saina claims Indonesia Masters title after injured Marin limps out of final

The London Olympics bronze medallist was trailing 4-10 in the opening game when Marin decided to withdraw from the contest.

Marin was leading 9-3 when she tried reaching a return from Nehwal and twisted her knee in the process. The Spaniard decided to continue, but conceded the match after the pain made it impossible for her to continue.

#IndonesiaMasters2019: Saina Nehwal WINS the title after a tearful Carolina Marin was forced to retire hurt. Saina was trailing 2-7 in the first game. pic.twitter.com/fvFrEAxtbL — ABP News (@abpnewstv) January 27, 2019

"It is important year for all of us. This was not good at all. She is a tough competitor, she started off well and it is unfortunate what happened today," said Saina, who last won a BWF title in 2017 in Malaysia.

So hard to see as an athlete. Reigning Olympic champion ⁦@CarolinaMarin⁩ retires hurt with a knee injury vs ⁦@NSaina⁩ in the final of Indonesia Open. Hope its not too serious for Marin. Congrats Saina. 8th final here 👌 pic.twitter.com/tqjnlLpAld — Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) January 27, 2019

It is a creditable performance for the Indian, who had suffered a shin injury late last year.

"I just came out of injury. I played this events to see how good is this. and I'm happy I could play the semifinals at Malaysia and final here. Looking forward to get back to shape and play next tournament," she said.

"I have been getting injured in the last few years. I always try to come back stronger, there is no secret. I want to thank physios and coaches who are supporting me a lot."

Saina had won a gold medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, a bronze at the Asian Games, besides reaching finals at the Denmark, Indonesia Masters and Syed Modi International.

(With inputs from PTI)