China Open: Saina crashes; Kashyap, Praneeth advance

However, Parupalli Kashyap and B Sai Praneeth saved India the blushes as they advanced to the second round of the men's section with contrasting victories.

Kashyap had it easy, defeating Thai player Sitthikom Thammasin 21-14, 21-13 while Praneeth laboured to a hard-fought 15-21, 21-10, 21-12 win over Japan's Tommy Sugiarto.

Meanwhile, the Indian mixed doubles pair of Pranav Jerry Chopra and Sikki Reddy also bowed out of the tournament, going down 14-21, 14-21 to Chinese Taipei duo off Wang Chi Lin and Cheng Chi Ya.

China Open: Sindhu, Prannoy bow out in first round; Satwik-Chirag progress

It may be recalled that on the opening day, Sindhu suffered a shock 13-21, 21-18, 1921 loss to lower-ranked Pai Yu Po of Chinese Taipei.

In the men's section, HS Prannoy too faltered to cross the first hurdle, losing 17-21 18-21 to Denmark's Rasmus Gemke.