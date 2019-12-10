English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

BWF World Tour Finals: Defending champion Sindhu eyes turnaround

By Pti

Guangzhou, December 10: Following a disappointing run since winning the world championship gold, India's P V Sindhu will look to turnaround her fortunes when she begins her title defence at the season-ending BWF World Tour Finals in Guangzhou on Wednesday (December 11).

Sindhu registered her career's biggest triumph at the World Championship in Basel, Switzerland in August, but since then the Indian has looked awfully out of form, reaching only a solitary quarterfinal.

The Olympic silver medallist, who had reached the finals of Indonesia Open Super 750 tournament in July, made two first-round exits at Korea Open and Fuzhou China Open and went down in the second round in three events - China Open Super 1000, Denmark Open Super 750 and Hong Kong Open Super 500.

And her only quarterfinal finish was at the USD 750,000 French Open.

Only the top 8 on the BWF Race to Guangzhou Rankings qualify for the World Tour Finals and Sindhu ended the year at the 15th spot but still made it to the women's singles field by virtue of being the world champion.

Despite the recent dip in form, all eyes will be on Sindhu as she has the reputation of producing her best in major events. The Indian had taken a break after the Hong Kong Open to be in the best shape for the World Finals, where she has twice reached the summit clash in 2017 and 2018.

This time, Sindhu has been placed in group A alongside Chinese duo of Chen Yu Fei and He Bing Jiao and Japan's Akane Yamaguchi, while Group B consists of the rest four shuttlers - Taiwanese Tai Tzu Ying, Thai duo of Ratchanok Intanon and Busanan Ongbamrungphan and Japan's Nozomi Okuhara.

Sindhu will open her campaign against Akane Yamaguchi, who has claimed two titles at Indonesia and Japan before a hip problem saw her make four straight first round exits. However, the Japanese showed signs of regaining her form with semifinal finishes at French Open, Hong Kong Open and Korea Masters.

The world no 6 Sindhu has a 10-6 head-to-head record against Yamaguchi but she has lost to the Japanese in the last two meetings.

Against Chen Yu Fei too, Sindhu enjoys a 6-3 record but the Chinese has been in rampaging form this season, having won all six of her finals, including the All England Championships.

Sindhu, however, lost nine times to He Bing Jiao with four of them coming in their last four encounters. The Chinese won the Korea Open, besides finishing runner-up at India Open and Badminton Asia Championships.

More PV SINDHU News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Tuesday, December 10, 2019, 14:08 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 10, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue