French Open: Saina, Srikanth enter quarterfinals

French Open 2018: Saina, Srikanth through to second round | PV Sindhu breezes into second round with crushing win over Zhang

Srikanth showed great determination to outwit Korea's World No 25 Lee Dong Keun 12-21, 21-16, 21-18 in a second-round clash that clocked an hour and 13 minutes. The Indian had lost twice to the 27-year-old Korean in the past two meetings.

Saina, who had reached the finals at Denmark Open last week, continued her good run by outwitting former World champion Nozomi Okuhara of Japan 10-21, 21-14, 21-17 in another exciting contest. The Indian had beaten Okuhara last week as well.

However, both Srikanth and Saina will have a tough task at hand as they face world champion Kento Momota of Japan and world no 1 ranked Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei respectively on Thursday (October 25).

World No 6 Srikanth will have to bring all his experience to the fore as Momota has outclassed the Indian four times this season. Momota enjoys a 9-3 lead over Srikanth in the head-to-head count.

Saina too has been no match for Tzu Ying, who defeated her in the finals last week at Odense. The Taiwanese has an overwhelming 13-5 record against Saina, who has lost the last 11 times she faced her.