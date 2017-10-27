French Open Super Series: PV Sindhu edges China's Chen Yufei to enter semis

Paris, Oct 27: Second seed PV Sindhu defeated China's Chen Yufei in two straight sets to storm into the semifinal of French Open Super Series on Friday (October 27).

The star Indian shuttler proved too good for the Chinese and won the match 21-14, 21-14 in just 41 minutes.

Olympic silver medallist Sindhu on Thursday dumped Japan's Sayaka Takahashi 21-14, 21-13 to set up a revenge match against China's Chen Yufei. The World No 10 Chinese had knocked Sindhu out in the opening round at Denmark Open. Sindhu avenged her defeat in style to advance into the semis.

Yufei was no match to Sindhu's brilliance except for the first 10 points when the two shuttlers were going neck-and-neck. But once the Indian shuttler took a two-point lead to take the tally to 12-10, she didn't give her opponent any chance.

World Championship silver medallist Sindhu had defeated Spain's Beatriz Corrales 21-19, 21-18 in the opening round match on Wednesday (October 25).

Later in the night, Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy will also be in action in the quarter-finals.