German Open Badminton: Kidambi Srikanth survives thriller to enter second round

The eighth-seeded Indian shuttler, who was forced out of the India Open Super 500 event in January after testing positive for COVID, prevailed 21-10 13-21 21-7 in 48 minutes over the world no 39 Leverdez to extend his head-to-head count to 4-0.

The world no 11 Indian will take on China's Lu Guang Zu in the next round. Srikanth has a 2-0 record against the world no 27 Chinese.

The 29-year-old from Guntur looked in good touch as he zoomed from 6-6 to 19-8 in a jiffy and pocketed the opening game comfortably. Leverdez made a roaring comeback in the second game as he dominated the proceeding and led from the start to finish to make it 1-1.

In the decider, Srikanth found his rhythm back as he constructed the points well and slowly made his way to 11-5 at the break and kept his nose ahead to soon jump to 18-7 before sealing it comfortably in the end.