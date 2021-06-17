Gopichand announces National Badminton Scholarship programme

Under the Chief Mentorship of Gopichand, The Sports School Badminton Academy with technical partner Badminton Gurukul, has come together to provide the best training methods to students to groom their willingness to play the sport and turn it into a full-fledged profession.

Under the guidance of Gopichand, up to 100% Scholarships will be awarded to students who have the drive and talent to succeed in badminton, without compromising on their academics.



Talking about the partnership, Gopichand mentioned: "Badminton Gurukul is an initiative that has been started with the idea to promote physical literacy and create positive playing experiences through quality coaching imparted in an organized and systematic manner.

"We are extremely glad to be associated with The Sports School, India's 1st Integrated School for Sports & Academics. This is a professional academy that will be providing training at the beginner, intermediate and professional levels and at the same time ensuring full-fledged guidance for the young badminton enthusiasts. With this programme, the child will get adequate academic as well as sports training at the same place."

Dr Sankar UV, the Director of The Sports School, added: "Today sports are not just played as a hobby, but it is now looked at as career option too. With a sports-driven academic curriculum we believe students find the balance between sports and study.

This scholarship programme will give us an opportunity to discover sporting talent from every corner of the country who, with the help of the champion mentors, can be groomed to become the future heroes and represent India as well as are equipped with an academic career to back them."

Scholarship Details:

1. 100% scholarship to be given to up to 5 students / year

2. 25% - 75% scholarship to be given to up to 5 students / year

3. Scholarships to cover academic and sports fees only

4. To apply for the scholarship, visit www.thesportsschool.com or call +91 858 787 8668

5. Selection Criteria - Based on Rankings and Achievements, followed by Trials

