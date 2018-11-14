Hong Kong Open: PV Sindhu registers hard-fought win over Nitchaon Jindapol, enters second round

The current World No. 3 registered her fourth win over her Thai opponent by defeating her by 21-15, 13-21, 21-17 in a contest that lasted less than an hour and advanced into the second round.

The 23-year-old Hyderabadi shuttler lost the second game against the Thai, but showed her character and resolve to win the third and deciding game to set up a clash with Sung Ji Hyun of Korea in the next round.

If Sindhu prevails her opponent in the next round then she is likely to face China's He Bingjiao in the quarterfinals, an opponent who has defeated her thrice this year.

Sindhu finished second best in the last edition after her gallant fight ended in agony against world no 1 Tai Tzu Ying and the Indian will have to once again bring her best to the fore to salvage any hopes of making the podium again in a tough field.

In a gruelling season, Sindhu has managed to claim silver medals at the Commonwealth Games, World Championship and Asian Games. She also reached the finals at the India Open and Thailand Open. At the rear-end of the season, the Indian will have to go full throttle if she has to reach the finals.

Meanwhile, Saina Nehwal, who claimed a second Commonwealth Games gold and a bronze at the Asian Games this season, will have a tough task at hand when she faces the formidable Akane Yamaguchi, the second-seeded Japanese.

Saina will have to produce the kind of form that she displayed on way to the Denmark Open final last month. Interestingly, the Indian had beaten the Japanese in the second round at Odense.

In the men's singles, Kidambi Srikanth will face Hong Kong's Wong Wing Ki Vincent in the opener and might face compatriot HS Prannoy in the second round if he crosses the opening hurdle. Prannoy opens his campaign against Denmark's Anders Antonsen, an opponent he had defeated at the Japan Open last year in their only meeting.