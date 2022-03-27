HS Prannoy vs Jonatan Christie, Swiss Open 2022 Final: Timing and Live Streaming Information

The 2016 champion Prannoy reached the final after a fighting (21-19, 19-21, 21-18) win over Christie's compatriot Anthony Sinisuka Ginting in the semifinal match that lasted for an hour and 12 minutes.

In the earlier rounds, Prannoy started off with a straight games win against compatriot B Sai Praneeth followed by closely contested win over Finland's Kalle Koljonen before he received a walkover from fellow Indian Parupalli Kashyap in the quarterfinal.

Swiss Open 2022: Indian Squad, Schedule, Draw, Results, Previous Indian winners & Live Streaming Information

Fourth-seeded Christie, on the other hand, came from a game down to beat India's Kidambi Srikanth (18-21, 21-7, 21-13) in the last 4 match that lasted for 55 minutes.

In the earlier rounds, Christie opened with straight games wins in the first round against France's Thomas Rouxel followed by closely contested wins over Malaysia's NG Tze Yong and France's Toma Junior Popov en route to the semis.

This will be the eighth meeting between the pair and it's currently 4-3 in the favour of the Indonesian Christie. So, Prannoy will look to level the scores in the head-to-head battle as he looks to clinch his first BWF tour title.

PV Sindhu vs Busanan Ongbamrungphan, Swiss Open 2022 Final: Timing and Live Streaming Information

Ahead of the summit clash, we take a look at the timing and live streaming information for HS Prannoy vs Jonatan Christie Swiss Open 2022 Final:

What time is HS Prannoy vs Jonatan Christie Swiss Open 2022?

There will be final matches taking place on Sunday (March 27), including the men's singles final, which will start after 5 PM IST. The women's doubles finals will kick off the day's schedule at 11 AM Local Time (3:30 PM IST).

When is the men's singles final scheduled to take place?

The men's singles final between HS Prannoy and Jonatan Christie is scheduled for the third match of the day, and will start after the women's singles finals. The match may start around 5:30 PM IST (tentatively).

How to watch HS Prannoy vs Jonatan Christie Swiss Open 2022 Final in India?

While there is no channel live telecasting the event, fans in India can live stream the event using VOOT Select from 3:30 PM IST, while HS Prannoy's match may start around 5:30 PM IST (approximately). One can also watch the match on BWF YouTube Channel.