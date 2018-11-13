IBL 2018: Teams pick up players in a gala auction

Each team had a virtual purse of Rs 7.5 crore to acquire 30 players each in the auction held on Sunday evening at the cub premises. Players were divided into 9 categories based on skill levels. The players cut across all genders and ages - there were 33 women and 21 youngsters among the 150 players who were auctioned. The youngest player auctioned off was a 10-year-old and the oldest was nearly 70.

In an auction that lasted over 5 hours, teams led by their owners and captains fought intensely to get the players they wanted. They followed a clear cut strategy on the players they wanted to buy and did a great balancing act of selecting a talented team without overspending.

The highlight of the auction, which was conducted by EON Sports, was a large 12x8 video wall giving all the information that the teams needed about the players.

As expected, there were several surprises during the course of the auction. The honour for player(s) who went for the highest amount of money was shared between a lady player and a youngster (17-year-old) who each went for Rs 64,00,000.

BNS Reddy IPS (Retd), the president of the Indiranagar Club, an avid sportsman who has won gold medals at the World Police and Fire Games, stressed the importance of sports and how Indiranagar Club has been promoting sports in a big way while inaugurating the event. Muniraju, the chairman for badminton at Indiranagar Club, promised the badminton fraternity his unstinted support to grow the sport.

Neeraj Mishra, the IBL Commissioner, expressed happiness at the overall conduct of the auction. "All the teams were very well prepared. They had done their homework on all the players an in the end, we have 5 finely balanced teams that go into the tournament. There are no clear favorites for the title."