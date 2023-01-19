India Open 2023: Satwik-Chirag pull out of tournament due to injury

The defending champions Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty had to cut short their stint in the tournament after the former suffered a hip injury.

"Satwik pulled his left hip adductor, so decided to concede the match," the officials informed on Thursday.

Earlier, the Badminton Association of India (BAI) had said in an update that Satwik had suffered a groin injury. The world No. 5 Indian pair was scheduled to take on China's Liu Yu Chen and Ou Xuan Yi, who had claimed the BWF World Tour Finals in December last year, in the round of 16.

Satwik and Chirag began their title defence in the India Open Super 750 tournament with a comfortable win over Scotland's Christopher Grimley and Matthew Grimley by 21-13, 21-15.

The Indians pulled out from the round of 16, meaning their Chinese opponents were given a walkover to the quarter-finals.

Satwik and Chirag had claimed a semi-final finish at the Malaysia Open Super 1000 tournament in Kuala Lumpur last week. The pair broke new ground in 2022, winning two World tour titles -- the India Open Super 500 and French Open Super 750 --, securing the Commonwealth Games gold, anchoring India's epic Thomas Cup triumph, and bagging a maiden bronze at the World Championships.