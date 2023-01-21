India Open: Indian badminton fans wins World No. 1 Viktor Axelsen's heart

However, the boisterous crowd on the penultimate day of the event during the star-studded men's semi-final clash between World No. 1 Viktor Axelsen and fourth-ranked Jonatan Christie showed the ever-growing fanbase for the racquet sports.

India Open: Viktor Axelsen put up bullish display to reach final

"I really wanted to thank the Indian badminton fans for their support today," said Axelsen at the mixed zone on Saturday. "To see badminton growing here is really good. Thank you so much for your support, and I'm looking forward to coming back in the years to come as well."

Axelsen had smooth sailing in the last-four clash against his Indonesian rival, who supposedly succumbed under the pressure of a crowd that backed the World No. 1 Dane, who came up with a smash-it-all strategy to tame down Christie.

'V for Viktor, V for victory'

The Dane was also made aware of some slogans in local and English languages, including 'V for Viktor, V for victory' and 'Humara neta kaisa ho, Viktor bhai jaisa ho', that fans raised for him during the match and that really touched Axelsen.

Speaking further of his win against Christie, the 29-year-old said he was able to play fresh on the night as his quarterfinal match a day before ended early with an injury to his compatriot Rasmus Gemke.

"I feel really good. Obviously, it was not fun to be on the court yesterday (in reference to Gemke's injury) but it also meant I felt fresh going into the match today. The shots were good, I moved good," Axelsen told reporters.

He further added that he is excited to face Vitidsarn Kunlavut in the final, who defeated superior-ranked Anthony Ginting by straight games in the semis.

"I'm now looking forward to playing against Vitidsarn in the final. I've played against him a fair few times earlier as well," he said.