Indonesia Masters 2022: Indian shuttlers in action, schedule, results, telecast and live streaming info

The Indonesia Masters 2022 will start with the qualifying and first round matches on June 7 followed by second round, quarterfinals, semifinal and conclude with the finals on Sunday (June 12).

A total of 88 singles players and 108 doubles teams from across the globe, including men's singles Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen will take part in the Super Series 500 event.

Plus, as many as 9 singles players including PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, Lakshya Sen and HS Prannoy, and 8 doubles teams will represent India at the Indonesia Masters 2022.

Here is all you need to know about Indonesia Masters 2022 from dates, Indian draw, results, previous Indian winners, telecast and live streaming information:

Indonesia Masters 2022 Dates and Timings Qualification and First Round: Tuesday, June 7, 2022 and Wednesday, June 8, 2022 - 7:30 AM IST to 7 PM IST Second Round: Thursday, June 9, 2022 - 7:30 AM IST to 7 PM IST Quarterfinals: Friday, June 10, 2022 - 10:30 AM IST to 7:30 PM IST Semifinals: Saturday, June 11, 2022 Finals: Sunday, June 12, 2022 Indonesia Masters 2022 Indian Shuttlers Men’s Singles Matches and Results Qualification ● Subhankar Dey vs Khosit Phetpradab ● Sourabh Verma vs Li Shi Feng First Round ● HS Prannoy vs Rasmus Gemke ● Lakshya Sen vs Hans-Kristian Vittinghus ● Sameer Verma vs Qualifier 4 ● Parupalli Kashyap vs Wang Tzu-wei Indonesia Masters 2022 Indian Shuttlers Women’s Singles Matches and Results Qualification ● Aakarshi Kashyap vs Julie Dawall Jakobsen First Round ● PV Sindhu vs Line Christophersen ● Saina Nehwal vs Line Hojmark Kjaersfeldt Indonesia Masters 2022 Indian Shuttlers Men’s Doubles Matches and Results Qualification ● Vasantha Kumar Hanumaiah Ranganatha & Ashith Surya vs Goh V Shem & Low Juan Shen ● Ishaan Bhatnagar & Sai Pratheek vs Tan Kian Meng & Tan Wee Kiong First Round ● Manu Attri & B Sumeeth Reddy vs Pramudya Kusumawardana & Yeremia Erich Yoche Yacob Rambitan Indonesia Masters 2022 Indian Shuttlers Women’s Doubles Matches and Results First Round ● Simran Singhi & Ritika Thaker vs Lee So-hee & Shin Seung-chan ● Ashwini Ponnappa & Sikki Reddy vs Jaquline Lima & Samia Lima Indonesia Masters 2022 Indian Shuttlers Mixed Doubles Matches and Results Qualification ● Venkat Gaurav Prasad & Juhi Dewangan vs Hiroki Midorikawa & Natsu Saito ● B Sumeeth Reddy & Ashwini Ponnappa vs Yujiro Nishikawa & Saori Ozaki First Round ● Ishaan Bhatnagar & Tanisha Crasto vs Praveen Jordan & Melati Daeva Oktavianti Indonesia Masters previous winners from India HS Prannoy - 2014 Saina Nehwal - 2019 Indonesia Masters 2022 Telecast & Live Streaming There is no telecast on a TV channel for the event in India till the quarterfinals stages, but fans can watch the action on BWF's Official YouTube channel BWF TV. From the quarterfinal round onwards, Sports 18-1 will telecast the matches live and VOOTSelect will be the destination for live streaming.