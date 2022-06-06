English
Indonesia Masters 2022: Indian shuttlers in action, schedule, results, telecast and live streaming info

By

Indian shuttlers will be in action in the 13th edition of Indonesia Masters, which is scheduled to take place at the Istora Gelora Bung Karno in Jakarta, Indonesia, starting from Tuesday (June 7).

The Indonesia Masters 2022 will start with the qualifying and first round matches on June 7 followed by second round, quarterfinals, semifinal and conclude with the finals on Sunday (June 12).

A total of 88 singles players and 108 doubles teams from across the globe, including men's singles Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen will take part in the Super Series 500 event.

Plus, as many as 9 singles players including PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, Lakshya Sen and HS Prannoy, and 8 doubles teams will represent India at the Indonesia Masters 2022.

Here is all you need to know about Indonesia Masters 2022 from dates, Indian draw, results, previous Indian winners, telecast and live streaming information:

Indonesia Masters 2022 Dates and Timings

Qualification and First Round: Tuesday, June 7, 2022 and Wednesday, June 8, 2022 - 7:30 AM IST to 7 PM IST

Second Round: Thursday, June 9, 2022 - 7:30 AM IST to 7 PM IST

Quarterfinals: Friday, June 10, 2022 - 10:30 AM IST to 7:30 PM IST

Semifinals: Saturday, June 11, 2022

Finals: Sunday, June 12, 2022

Indonesia Masters 2022 Indian Shuttlers Men’s Singles Matches and Results

Qualification

● Subhankar Dey vs Khosit Phetpradab

● Sourabh Verma vs Li Shi Feng

First Round

● HS Prannoy vs Rasmus Gemke

● Lakshya Sen vs Hans-Kristian Vittinghus

● Sameer Verma vs Qualifier 4

● Parupalli Kashyap vs Wang Tzu-wei

Indonesia Masters 2022 Indian Shuttlers Women’s Singles Matches and Results

Qualification

● Aakarshi Kashyap vs Julie Dawall Jakobsen

First Round

● PV Sindhu vs Line Christophersen

● Saina Nehwal vs Line Hojmark Kjaersfeldt

Indonesia Masters 2022 Indian Shuttlers Men’s Doubles Matches and Results

Qualification

● Vasantha Kumar Hanumaiah Ranganatha & Ashith Surya vs Goh V Shem & Low Juan Shen

● Ishaan Bhatnagar & Sai Pratheek vs Tan Kian Meng & Tan Wee Kiong

First Round

● Manu Attri & B Sumeeth Reddy vs Pramudya Kusumawardana & Yeremia Erich Yoche Yacob Rambitan

Indonesia Masters 2022 Indian Shuttlers Women’s Doubles Matches and Results

First Round

● Simran Singhi & Ritika Thaker vs Lee So-hee & Shin Seung-chan

● Ashwini Ponnappa & Sikki Reddy vs Jaquline Lima & Samia Lima

Indonesia Masters 2022 Indian Shuttlers Mixed Doubles Matches and Results

Qualification

● Venkat Gaurav Prasad & Juhi Dewangan vs Hiroki Midorikawa & Natsu Saito

● B Sumeeth Reddy & Ashwini Ponnappa vs Yujiro Nishikawa & Saori Ozaki

First Round

● Ishaan Bhatnagar & Tanisha Crasto vs Praveen Jordan & Melati Daeva Oktavianti

Indonesia Masters previous winners from India

HS Prannoy - 2014

Saina Nehwal - 2019

Indonesia Masters 2022 Telecast & Live Streaming

There is no telecast on a TV channel for the event in India till the quarterfinals stages, but fans can watch the action on BWF's Official YouTube channel BWF TV.

From the quarterfinal round onwards, Sports 18-1 will telecast the matches live and VOOTSelect will be the destination for live streaming.

Comments

Root sets up England win
Story first published: Monday, June 6, 2022, 10:13 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 6, 2022

