Indonesia Masters 2022: Indian shuttlers in action, schedule, results, telecast and live streaming info

Indonesia Masters 2022 Dates and Timings
Qualification and First Round: Tuesday, June 7, 2022 and Wednesday, June 8, 2022 - 7:30 AM IST to 7 PM IST
Second Round: Thursday, June 9, 2022 - 7:30 AM IST to 7 PM IST
Quarterfinals: Friday, June 10, 2022 - 10:30 AM IST to 7:30 PM IST
Semifinals: Saturday, June 11, 2022
Finals: Sunday, June 12, 2022
Indonesia Masters 2022 Indian Shuttlers Men’s Singles Matches and Results
Qualification
● Subhankar Dey vs Khosit Phetpradab
● Sourabh Verma vs Li Shi Feng
First Round
● HS Prannoy vs Rasmus Gemke
● Lakshya Sen vs Hans-Kristian Vittinghus
● Sameer Verma vs Qualifier 4
● Parupalli Kashyap vs Wang Tzu-wei
Indonesia Masters 2022 Indian Shuttlers Women’s Singles Matches and Results
Qualification
● Aakarshi Kashyap vs Julie Dawall Jakobsen
First Round
● PV Sindhu vs Line Christophersen
● Saina Nehwal vs Line Hojmark Kjaersfeldt
Indonesia Masters 2022 Indian Shuttlers Men’s Doubles Matches and Results
Qualification
● Vasantha Kumar Hanumaiah Ranganatha & Ashith Surya vs Goh V Shem & Low Juan Shen
● Ishaan Bhatnagar & Sai Pratheek vs Tan Kian Meng & Tan Wee Kiong
First Round
● Manu Attri & B Sumeeth Reddy vs Pramudya Kusumawardana & Yeremia Erich Yoche Yacob Rambitan
Indonesia Masters 2022 Indian Shuttlers Women’s Doubles Matches and Results
First Round
● Simran Singhi & Ritika Thaker vs Lee So-hee & Shin Seung-chan
● Ashwini Ponnappa & Sikki Reddy vs Jaquline Lima & Samia Lima
Indonesia Masters 2022 Indian Shuttlers Mixed Doubles Matches and Results
Qualification
● Venkat Gaurav Prasad & Juhi Dewangan vs Hiroki Midorikawa & Natsu Saito
● B Sumeeth Reddy & Ashwini Ponnappa vs Yujiro Nishikawa & Saori Ozaki
First Round
● Ishaan Bhatnagar & Tanisha Crasto vs Praveen Jordan & Melati Daeva Oktavianti
Indonesia Masters previous winners from India
HS Prannoy - 2014
Saina Nehwal - 2019
Indonesia Masters 2022 Telecast & Live Streaming
There is no telecast on a TV channel for the event in India till the quarterfinals stages, but fans can watch the action on BWF's Official YouTube channel BWF TV.
From the quarterfinal round onwards, Sports 18-1 will telecast the matches live and VOOTSelect will be the destination for live streaming.