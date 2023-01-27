Indonesia Masters: Lakshya Sen loses to Jonatan Christie in quarterfinals

Facing each other for the second time, the duo battled hard for 61 minutes with the Indian taking the first game. However, from the second game onwards, the local favourite took complete charge of the match.

Both players engaged in high-quality rallies from the start but it was the Indian who went into the first mid-game break with an 11-8 lead. He built on his lead to take the first game convincingly.

Indonesia Masters: Jonatan Christie tames Lakshya Sen after change of ends

After the change of ends, Christie turned the table in his favour with a clever mix of backhand and forehand shots and force the match into the decider.

In the deciding game, Sen continued to trouble Christie by engaging him in longer rallies but the Indonesian, with more energy in the bank, led Sen 11-6 at the time of the break.



Sen produced a few good winners and reduced the deficit with four straight points post-interval. The fatigue, however, caught up with him as Christie sealed the match with his deadly crosscourt smashes.

Later in the day, the women's doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto will take on Japan's Yuki Fukushima and Sayaka Hirota.

