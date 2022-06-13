Indonesia Open 2022: Indian shuttlers in action, schedule, results, telecast and live streaming info

Indonesia Open 2022 Dates and Timings
First Round: Tuesday, June 14, 2022 and Wednesday, June 15, 2022
Second Round: Thursday, June 16, 2022
Quarterfinals: Friday, June 17, 2022
Semifinals: Saturday, June 18, 2022
Finals: Sunday, June 19, 2022
Indonesia Open 2022 Indian Shuttlers Men’s Singles Matches and Results
First Round
● Sai Praneeth vs Hans-Kristian Vittinghus
● Kidambi Srikanth vs Wang Tzu Wei
● Lakshya Sen vs HS Prannoy
● Parupalli Kashyap vs Sameer Verma
Indonesia Open 2022 Indian Shuttlers Women’s Singles Matches and Results
First Round
● PV Sindhu vs He Bing Jiao
● Saina Nehwal vs Carolina Marin
Indonesia Open 2022 Indian Shuttlers Men’s Doubles Matches and Results
First Round
● Satwiksairaj Rankireddy & Chirag Shetty vs Choi Sol-gyu & Kim Won-ho
● MR Arjun & Dhruv Kapila vs Keiichiro Matsui & Yoshinori Takeuchi
● Krishna Prasad Garaga & Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala vs Mohammad Ahsan & Hendra Setiawan
● Manu Attri & B Sumeeth Reddy vs Takuro Hoki & Yugo Kobayashi
Indonesia Open 2022 Indian Shuttlers Women’s Doubles Matches and Results
First Round
● Haritha Manazhiyil Harinarayanan & Ashna Roy vs Jeong Na Eun & Kim Hye Jeong
● Ashwini Ponnappa & Sikki Reddy vs Srivedya Gurazada & Ishika Jaiswal
● Treesa Jolly & Gayatri Gopichand vs Margot Lambert & Anne Tran
● Ashwini Bhat K & Shikha Gautam vs Zhang Shuxian & Zheng Yu
Indonesia Open 2022 Indian Shuttlers Mixed Doubles Matches and Results
First Round
● Ishaan Bhatnagar & Tanisha Crasto vs Chang Tak Ching & Ng Wing Yung
Indonesia Open previous winners from India
● Kidambi Srikanth - 2017
● Saina Nehwal - 2009, 2010 and 2012
Indonesia Open 2022 Telecast & Live Streaming
There is no telecast on a TV channel for the event in India till the quarterfinals stages, but fans can watch the action on BWF's Official YouTube channel BWF TV.
From the quarterfinal round onwards, Sports 18-1 will telecast the matches live and VOOTSelect will be the destination for live streaming.