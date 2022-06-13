Indonesia Open 2022: Indian shuttlers in action, schedule, results, telecast and live streaming info

The Indonesia Open 2022 will start with the first round matches on June 14 and June 15 followed by second round, quarterfinals, semifinal and conclude with the finals on Sunday (June 19).

A total of 64 singles players and 96 doubles teams from across the globe, including as many as 8 singles players and 9 doubles pairs from India.

PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy will be among the shuttlers representing India at the Indonesia Open 2022. The event will also see the likes of Victor Axelsen, Carolina Marina among others in action.

Here is all you need to know about Indonesia Open 2022 from dates, Indian draw, results, previous Indian winners, telecast and live streaming information:

Indonesia Open 2022 Dates and Timings First Round: Tuesday, June 14, 2022 and Wednesday, June 15, 2022 Second Round: Thursday, June 16, 2022 Quarterfinals: Friday, June 17, 2022 Semifinals: Saturday, June 18, 2022 Finals: Sunday, June 19, 2022 Indonesia Open 2022 Indian Shuttlers Men’s Singles Matches and Results First Round ● Sai Praneeth vs Hans-Kristian Vittinghus ● Kidambi Srikanth vs Wang Tzu Wei ● Lakshya Sen vs HS Prannoy ● Parupalli Kashyap vs Sameer Verma Indonesia Open 2022 Indian Shuttlers Women’s Singles Matches and Results First Round ● PV Sindhu vs He Bing Jiao ● Saina Nehwal vs Carolina Marin Indonesia Open 2022 Indian Shuttlers Men’s Doubles Matches and Results First Round ● Satwiksairaj Rankireddy & Chirag Shetty vs Choi Sol-gyu & Kim Won-ho ● MR Arjun & Dhruv Kapila vs Keiichiro Matsui & Yoshinori Takeuchi ● Krishna Prasad Garaga & Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala vs Mohammad Ahsan & Hendra Setiawan ● Manu Attri & B Sumeeth Reddy vs Takuro Hoki & Yugo Kobayashi Indonesia Open 2022 Indian Shuttlers Women’s Doubles Matches and Results First Round ● Haritha Manazhiyil Harinarayanan & Ashna Roy vs Jeong Na Eun & Kim Hye Jeong ● Ashwini Ponnappa & Sikki Reddy vs Srivedya Gurazada & Ishika Jaiswal ● Treesa Jolly & Gayatri Gopichand vs Margot Lambert & Anne Tran ● Ashwini Bhat K & Shikha Gautam vs Zhang Shuxian & Zheng Yu Indonesia Open 2022 Indian Shuttlers Mixed Doubles Matches and Results First Round ● Ishaan Bhatnagar & Tanisha Crasto vs Chang Tak Ching & Ng Wing Yung Indonesia Open previous winners from India ● Kidambi Srikanth - 2017 ● Saina Nehwal - 2009, 2010 and 2012 Indonesia Open 2022 Telecast & Live Streaming There is no telecast on a TV channel for the event in India till the quarterfinals stages, but fans can watch the action on BWF's Official YouTube channel BWF TV. From the quarterfinal round onwards, Sports 18-1 will telecast the matches live and VOOTSelect will be the destination for live streaming.