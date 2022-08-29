Japan Open 2022: Indian shuttlers in action, schedule, results, telecast and live streaming info

Japan Open 2022 Dates and Timings
First Round: Tuesday, August 30, 2022 and Wednesday, August 31, 2022
Second Round: Thursday, September 1, 2022
Quarterfinals: Friday, September 2, 2022
Semifinals: Saturday, September 4, 2022
Finals: Sunday, September 4, 2022
Japan Open 2022 Indian Shuttler Singles Draw
Indian Shuttlers Men's Singles Matches and Results
First Round
● Kidambi Srikanth vs Lee Zii Jia
● Lakshya Sen vs Kenta Nishimoto
● HS Prannoy vs Angus Ng Ka Long
Indian Shuttlers Women's Singles Matches and Results
First Round
● PV Sindhu vs Lianne Tan
● Saina Nehwal vs Akane Yamaguchi
Japan Open 2022 Indian Shuttler Doubles Draw
Indian Shuttlers Men's Doubles Matches and Results
First Round
● Krishna Prasad Garaga / Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala vs Christo Popov / Toma Junior Popov
● Dhruv Kapila / MR Arjun vs Choi Sol-gyu / Kim Won-ho
Indian Shuttlers Women's Doubles Matches and Results
First Round
● Treesa Jolly / Gayathri Gopichand vs Rawinda Prajongjai / Jongkolphan Kititharakul
● Ashwini Bhat K & Shikha Gautam vs Baek Ha-na / Lee Yu-rim
Indian Shuttlers Mixed Doubles Matches and Results
First Round
● Venkat Gaurav Prasad & Juhi Dewangan vs Zheng Siwei / Huang Yaqiong
Japan Open 2022 Telecast & Live Streaming
There is no telecast on a TV channel for the event in India for the opening two days (August 30 and August 31), but fans can watch the action on BWF's Official YouTube channel BWF TV.
From Thursday (September 1) onwards, Sports 18-1 will telecast the matches live and VOOTSelect will be the destination for live streaming.