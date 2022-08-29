Japan Open 2022: Indian shuttlers in action, schedule, results, telecast and live streaming info

The Japan Open, also known as Japan Super Series 750, was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2022 Japan Open will be the sixteenth edition of the badminton tournament.

The Japan Open 2022 will start with the first round matches on August 30 and August 31 followed by second round, quarterfinals, semifinal and conclude with the finals on Sunday (September 4).

A total of 64 singles players and 96 doubles teams from across the globe, including as many as 5 singles players and 6 doubles pairs from India. The Indian contingent will hope to land a first medal at the event.

PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy will be among the singles shuttlers representing India at the Japan Open 2022, while Treesa Jolly-Gayathri Gopichand and Dhruv Kapila-MR Arjun will be among the doubles in action.

Ace shuttler PV Sindhu, who missed last week's BWF World Championships 2022, also is among the players drawn, but the Indian's participation is yet to be confirmed.

The event will also see recent world champions Victor Axelsen and Akane Yamaguchi alongside the likes of Carolina Marina and Tai Tzu Ying in action.

Here is all you need to know about Japan Open 2022 from dates, Indian draw, results, telecast and live streaming information:

Japan Open 2022 Dates and Timings First Round: Tuesday, August 30, 2022 and Wednesday, August 31, 2022 Second Round: Thursday, September 1, 2022 Quarterfinals: Friday, September 2, 2022 Semifinals: Saturday, September 4, 2022 Finals: Sunday, September 4, 2022 Japan Open 2022 Indian Shuttler Singles Draw Indian Shuttlers Men's Singles Matches and Results First Round ● Kidambi Srikanth vs Lee Zii Jia ● Lakshya Sen vs Kenta Nishimoto ● HS Prannoy vs Angus Ng Ka Long Indian Shuttlers Women's Singles Matches and Results First Round ● PV Sindhu vs Lianne Tan ● Saina Nehwal vs Akane Yamaguchi Japan Open 2022 Indian Shuttler Doubles Draw Indian Shuttlers Men's Doubles Matches and Results First Round ● Krishna Prasad Garaga / Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala vs Christo Popov / Toma Junior Popov ● Dhruv Kapila / MR Arjun vs Choi Sol-gyu / Kim Won-ho Indian Shuttlers Women's Doubles Matches and Results First Round ● Treesa Jolly / Gayathri Gopichand vs Rawinda Prajongjai / Jongkolphan Kititharakul ● Ashwini Bhat K & Shikha Gautam vs Baek Ha-na / Lee Yu-rim Indian Shuttlers Mixed Doubles Matches and Results First Round ● Venkat Gaurav Prasad & Juhi Dewangan vs Zheng Siwei / Huang Yaqiong Japan Open 2022 Telecast & Live Streaming There is no telecast on a TV channel for the event in India for the opening two days (August 30 and August 31), but fans can watch the action on BWF's Official YouTube channel BWF TV. From Thursday (September 1) onwards, Sports 18-1 will telecast the matches live and VOOTSelect will be the destination for live streaming.