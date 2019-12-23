English
Jwala Gutta urges sports fraternity to break their silence and condemn violence over CAA

By Pti
Jwala Gutta urges sports fraternity to condemn violence over CAA

New Delhi, Dec 23: Former India doubles player Jwala Gutta on Monday (December 23) urged Indian sports fraternity to "come out and condemn the violence" in the wake of protests against the amended citizenship act. Calling her peers "peace ambassadors", Jwala posted a video on Twitter.

"We are seeing the news and a lot of people are dying and I did not expect this. I request all the sportspersons of our country that we should come out and condemn violence," Jwala said. "...violence against people and the people who are creating violence because we are the peace ambassadors of our country to the world and I think this is the least we could do," the 36-year-old said.

"Come out and condemn violence," she added. Last week cricketer Harbhajan Singh had also appealed for peace. The protests that started in Assam have gained support from not just the ethnic Assamese but also from other communities as well.

In view of violence during demonstrations in different parts of the country against the amended citizenship law, the government issued prohibitory orders. In Uttar Pradesh, 16 people died and 263 police personnel were injured during anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests. The act seeks to provide citizenship to minorities from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

Read more about: jwala gutta bjp narendra modi
Story first published: Monday, December 23, 2019, 19:32 [IST]
