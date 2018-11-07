Kidambi Srikanth advances to second round of China Open

The world number nine hardly broke a sweat in the first set to end the game in his favour. As the game entered into the second set, the Frenchman tried to make a comeback. But Srikanth, while maintaining the momentum, showed the door to Corvee in a total of 34 minutes.

In women's singles, Vaishnavi Reddy was stunned by Pornpawee Chochuwong of Thailand 12-21, 16-21, while in mixed doubles, Indian pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa lost to their Malaysian counterparts Goh Liu Ying and Chan Peng Soon 21-18, 19-21, 17-21.

India's Prannoy Kumar is slated to play against Jonatan Christie of Indonesia in men's singles, while Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will face Mads Conrad-Petersen and Mads Pieler Kolding of Denmark.

Earlier, PV Sindhu cruised past Evgeniya Kosetskaya of Russia in the opening round of the Fuzhou China Open.

The Olympic silver medallist registered an easy 21-13 21-19 win in a match that lasted less than 30 minutes. Sindhu, who is seeded third, hardly broke a sweat in the first game. She won six consecutive points to take a 1-0 lead.

The unseeded Russian tested Sindhu in the second game which went down to the wire. However, the Indian emerged victorious in the hard-fought encounter. The 23-year-old will now take on the unseeded Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand in the second round.

In the women's doubles, the pairing of Ashwini Ponnappa and Sikki Reddy crashed out of the competition after losing in the first round. Ponanappa and Reddy lost 21-19 15-21 21-17 to the Japanese duo of Shiho Tanaka and Koharu Yonemoto.