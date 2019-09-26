English
Korea Open: Kashyap storms into quarterfinals

Incheon, September 26: Indian shuttler Parupalli Kashyap on Thursday (September 26) advanced to the Korea Open men's singles quarterfinal after a three-game triumph over Malaysia's Daren Liew here.

Kashyap prevailed 21-17, 11-21, 21-12 in a contest that lasted 56 minutes.

He will next square off against the winner of the match between eighth-seeded Indonesian Anthony Sinisuka Ginting and Denmark's Jan O Jorgensen.

The 2014 Commonwealth Games gold-medallist is the lone Indian left in fray in BWF World Tour Super 500 tournament.

Earlier, world champion P V Sindhu and the seasoned Saina Nehwal crashed out following first-round setbacks. While Sindhu lost 7-21, 24-22, 15-21 to Beiwen Zhang of United States in her opening-round match, London Olympics bronze-medallist Saina was trailing 21-19, 18-21 and 1-8 against South Korea's Kim Ga Eun when she was forced to retire due to illness.

World Championship men's singles bronze-medallist B.Sai Praneeth also bowed out early from the tournament.

Story first published: Thursday, September 26, 2019, 11:01 [IST]
