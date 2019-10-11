Dutch Open: Lakshya Sen, Rahul Bharadwaj set up quarter-final meeting, Sameer crashes

Belgian Open winner, Lakshya registered a fighting three-game win over Ygor Coelho of Brazil to progress. The 18-year-old defeated Coelho 21-13, 16-21, 21-10 in a tough pre-quarterfinal contest that lasted for 43 minutes.

Meanwhile, Rahul stunned sixth seed Victor Svendsen of Denmark 21-17, 24-26, 21-8 in one hour and 14 minutes. That result meant, Rahul will meet compatriot Sen in the quarters on Friday (October 11).

However, fellow Indian and top seed Sameer Verma, who had skipped events at China and Korea due to fitness issues, crashed out of the tournament after a 18-21, 21-19, 14-21 loss to Japan's Yusuke Onodera in the round of 16 on Thursday (October 10) night.

(With inputs from PTI)