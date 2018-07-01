English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Lee Chong Wei nets historic win in Malaysia Open over Momota

Malaysias Lee Chong Wei, celebrates after beating Japans Kento Momota during the mens singles final of Malaysia Open badminton in Kuala Lumpur
Malaysia's Lee Chong Wei, celebrates after beating Japan's Kento Momota during the men's singles final of Malaysia Open badminton in Kuala Lumpur.

Kuala Lumpur, July 1: Malaysian veteran Lee Chong Wei beat young Japanese shuttler Kento Momota 21-17 23-21 on Sunday (July 1) to grab the Malaysia Open title for a historic 12th time.

The home favourite Lee executed a sensational attack strategy that left the rising star Momota confused and flat-footed women's singles final, top seed Tai Tzu Ying from Taiwan saw off China's He Bingjiao 22-20, 21-11.

Lee, 35, triumphed in 71-minutes to avenge his defeat to Momota, 23, in the semi-finals of the Asian Championships in April. The defeat brought an abrupt end to Momota's 21-match winning streak.

"There was some pressure for me to win this tournament," Lee told reporters. "Now I have won the Malaysia Open for the 12th time. I hope this will encourage me to do well at the world championships and Asian Games."

The world number six Lee left Momota hapless with his sharp overhead drives to take the opening game 21-17 in 30 minutes backed by a raucous home crowd.

At times during the game, Momota was left bewildered. But in the second game, Momota recovered admirably with similar powerful overhead smashes and some brilliant defence work. Momota was full of praise for Lee.

"Even though he is 12 to 13-years older, he is a strong player and still dominates men's badminton."

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Pakistan won by 74 runs
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Sunday, July 1, 2018, 18:42 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 1, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue