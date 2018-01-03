Lots to learn from 'ninja' World No 1 Tai Tzu: Ahmedabad Smash Masters' Prannoy

Lucknow, January 3: In awe of World No 1 women's shuttler Tai Tzu Ying, India's World No 10 HS Prannoy has described the Taiwanese as a "ninja warrior", whose strokes would be difficult to match even after practicing for a decade.

"Tai Tzu is one player who I think is like some ninja," Prannoy said after Ahmedabad Smash Masters' 3-4 narrow loss to Awadhe Warriors in the Premier Badminton League. "She plays certain strokes for which you will have to probably practice for 10 years and still struggle to be able to get hold of them.

3rd win in a row for Tai Tzu Ying in @PBLIndiaLive and continuing her dominance by defeating warriors @NSaina #GujaratNuGaurav #AWDvAMD pic.twitter.com/mPkNp9u0uE — AMD Smash Masters (@amdsmashmasters) January 3, 2018

"She has got unbelievable feel in her hands and is one girl who enjoys the most when she plays badminton. I am glad I am with her in the team and I'm able to play against her in the practice session," he added.

With five Super Series titles, Tai Tzu has been in stellar form this season and is currently unbeaten with three wins on the trot in the PBL with her last victory coming against India's Saina Nehwal, who plays for Awadhe Warriors.

Prannoy feels there is always something to learn from Tai Tzu, whether she is on the court or off it. "She is always happy with whatever she is doing and I think that is a very important thing. You need to be happy with what you have and you need not probably spend your time thinking I am not getting this or that," he said.

"I have learnt so much from Tai Tzu and I really glad that I am sharing the dressing room with her," the 2017 Indian National champion said.