Malaysia Masters 2022: Indian shuttlers in action, schedule, results, telecast and live streaming info

Malaysia Masters 2022 Dates and Timings
Qualification and First Round: Tuesday, July 5, 2022 and Wednesday, July 6, 2022 - Starts at 7:30 AM IST
Second Round: Thursday, July 7, 2022 - Starts at 7:30 AM IST
Quarterfinals: Friday, July 8, 2022 - Starts at 12:30 PM IST
Semifinals: Saturday, July 9, 2022 - Starts at 10:30 AM IST
Finals: Sunday, July 10, 2022 - Starts at 10:30 AM IST
Malaysia Masters 2022 Indian Shuttlers Men’s Singles Matches and Results
Qualification
● Parupalli Kashyap vs Ygor Coelho
First Round
● Sai Praneeth vs Kevin Cordon
● HS Prannoy vs Shesar Hiren Rhustavito
● Sameer Verma vs Chou Tien-chen
Malaysia Masters 2022 Indian Shuttlers Women’s Singles Matches and Results
Qualification
● Malvika Bansod vs Sim Yu Jin
First Round
● PV Sindhu vs He Bing Jao
● Saina Nehwal vs Kim Ga Eun
Malaysia Masters 2022 Indian Shuttlers Men’s Doubles Matches and Results
Qualification
● Vasantha Kumar Hanumiah Ranganatha / Ashith Surya vs Goh V Shem / Low Juan Shen
Malaysia Masters 2022 Indian Shuttlers Women’s Doubles Matches and Results
Qualification
● Pooja Dandu / Arathi Sara Sunil vs Low Yeen Yuan / Valeree Siow
First Round
● Ashwini Bhat K / Shikha Gautam vs Yuki Fukushima / Sayaka Hirota
● Treesa Jolly / Gayatri Gopichand vs Pearly Tan / Thinaah Muralitharan
● Ashwini Ponnappa / Sikki Reddy vs Qualifier 3
Malaysia Masters Previous Indian Winners
2013 - PV Sindhu
2016 - PV Sindhu
2017 - Saina Nehwal
Malaysia Masters 2022 Telecast & Live Streaming
There is no telecast on a TV channel for the event in India for the opening two days (July 5 and July 6), but fans can watch the action on BWF's Official YouTube channel BWF TV.
From Thursday (July 7) onwards, Sports 18-1 will telecast the matches live and VOOTSelect will be the destination for live streaming.