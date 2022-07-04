Malaysia Masters 2022: Indian shuttlers in action, schedule, results, telecast and live streaming info

The Malaysia Masters, also known as Malaysia Super Series 500, was cancelled in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This will be 13th edition of the tournament and will be good for the preparation for Commonwealth Games.

The Malaysia Masters 2022 will start with the qualification anf first round matches on July 5 and July 6 followed by second round, quarterfinals, semifinal and will conclude with the finals on Sunday (July 10).

A total of 88 singles players and 108 doubles teams from across the globe, including as many as 7 singles players and 5 doubles pairs from India. The Indian contingent will hope to land their fourt medal at the event.

PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, HS Prannoy, Ashwini Ponnappa and Sikki Reddy will be among the shuttlers representing India at the Malaysia Masters 2022. The event will also see the likes of Victor Axelsen, Kento Momota, Carolina Marina and Tai Tzu Ying among others in action.

Here is all you need to know about Malaysia Masters 2022 from dates, Indian draw, results, previous Indian winners, telecast and live streaming information:

Malaysia Masters 2022 Dates and Timings Qualification and First Round: Tuesday, July 5, 2022 and Wednesday, July 6, 2022 - Starts at 7:30 AM IST Second Round: Thursday, July 7, 2022 - Starts at 7:30 AM IST Quarterfinals: Friday, July 8, 2022 - Starts at 12:30 PM IST Semifinals: Saturday, July 9, 2022 - Starts at 10:30 AM IST Finals: Sunday, July 10, 2022 - Starts at 10:30 AM IST Malaysia Masters 2022 Indian Shuttlers Men’s Singles Matches and Results Qualification ● Parupalli Kashyap vs Ygor Coelho First Round ● Sai Praneeth vs Kevin Cordon ● HS Prannoy vs Shesar Hiren Rhustavito ● Sameer Verma vs Chou Tien-chen Malaysia Masters 2022 Indian Shuttlers Women’s Singles Matches and Results Qualification ● Malvika Bansod vs Sim Yu Jin First Round ● PV Sindhu vs He Bing Jao ● Saina Nehwal vs Kim Ga Eun Malaysia Masters 2022 Indian Shuttlers Men’s Doubles Matches and Results Qualification ● Vasantha Kumar Hanumiah Ranganatha / Ashith Surya vs Goh V Shem / Low Juan Shen Malaysia Masters 2022 Indian Shuttlers Women’s Doubles Matches and Results Qualification ● Pooja Dandu / Arathi Sara Sunil vs Low Yeen Yuan / Valeree Siow First Round ● Ashwini Bhat K / Shikha Gautam vs Yuki Fukushima / Sayaka Hirota ● Treesa Jolly / Gayatri Gopichand vs Pearly Tan / Thinaah Muralitharan ● Ashwini Ponnappa / Sikki Reddy vs Qualifier 3 Malaysia Masters Previous Indian Winners 2013 - PV Sindhu 2016 - PV Sindhu 2017 - Saina Nehwal Malaysia Masters 2022 Telecast & Live Streaming There is no telecast on a TV channel for the event in India for the opening two days (July 5 and July 6), but fans can watch the action on BWF's Official YouTube channel BWF TV. From Thursday (July 7) onwards, Sports 18-1 will telecast the matches live and VOOTSelect will be the destination for live streaming.