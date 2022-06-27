Malaysia Open 2022: Indian shuttlers in action, schedule, results, telecast and live streaming info

Malaysia Open 2022 Dates and Timings
First Round: Tuesday, June 28, 2022 and Wednesday, June 29, 2022
Second Round: Thursday, June 30, 2022
Quarterfinals: Friday, July 1, 2022
Semifinals: Saturday, July 2, 2022
Finals: Sunday, July 3, 2022
Malaysia Open 2022 Indian Shuttlers Men’s Singles Matches and Results
First Round
● Sai Praneeth vs Anthony Sinisuka Ginting
● Kidambi Srikanth vs Sitthikom Thammasin
● Lakshya Sen vs Heo Kwang-hee
● HS Prannoy vs Liew Daren
● Sameer Verma vs Jonatan Christie
Malaysia Open 2022 Indian Shuttlers Women’s Singles Matches and Results
First Round
● PV Sindhu vs Pornpawee Chochuwong
● Saina Nehwal vs Iris Wang
Malaysia Open 2022 Indian Shuttlers Men’s Doubles Matches and Results
First Round
● Satwiksairaj Rankireddy & Chirag Shetty vs Man Wei Chong & Tee Kai Wun
● Manu Attri & B Sumeeth Reddy vs He Jiting & Zhou Haodong
Malaysia Open 2022 Indian Shuttlers Women’s Doubles Matches and Results
First Round
● Haritha Manazhiyil Harinarayanan & Ashna Roy vs Jeong Na Eun & Kim Hye Jeong
● Ashwini Ponnappa & Sikki Reddy vs Nami Matsuyama & Chiharu Shida
● Ashwini Bhat K & Shikha Gautam vs Mayu Matsumoto & Wakana Nagahara
Malaysia Open 2022 Indian Shuttlers Mixed Doubles Matches and Results
First Round
● Venkat Gaurav Prasad & Juhi Dewangan vs Kim Won-ho & Jeong Na-eun
Malaysia Open 2022 Telecast & Live Streaming
There is no telecast on a TV channel for the event in India for the opening two days (June 28 and June 29), but fans can watch the action on BWF's Official YouTube channel BWF TV.
From Thursday (June 30) onwards, Sports 18-1 will telecast the matches live and VOOTSelect will be the destination for live streaming.