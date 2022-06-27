Malaysia Open 2022: Indian shuttlers in action, schedule, results, telecast and live streaming info

The Malaysia Open, also known as Malaysia Super Series 750, was initially postponed in 2020, but later cancelled, and in 2021 it was directly cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Malaysia Open 2022 will start with the first round matches on June 28 and June 29 followed by second round, quarterfinals, semifinal and conclude with the finals on Sunday (July 3).

A total of 64 singles players and 96 doubles teams from across the globe, including as many as 7 singles players and 6 doubles pairs from India. The Indian contingent will hope to land a first medal at the event.

PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy will be among the shuttlers representing India at the Malaysia Open 2022. The event will also see the likes of Victor Axelsen, Carolina Marina and Tai Tzu Ying among others in action.

Here is all you need to know about Malaysia Open 2022 from dates, Indian draw, results, previous Indian winners, telecast and live streaming information:

Malaysia Open 2022 Dates and Timings First Round: Tuesday, June 28, 2022 and Wednesday, June 29, 2022 Second Round: Thursday, June 30, 2022 Quarterfinals: Friday, July 1, 2022 Semifinals: Saturday, July 2, 2022 Finals: Sunday, July 3, 2022 Malaysia Open 2022 Indian Shuttlers Men’s Singles Matches and Results First Round ● Sai Praneeth vs Anthony Sinisuka Ginting ● Kidambi Srikanth vs Sitthikom Thammasin ● Lakshya Sen vs Heo Kwang-hee ● HS Prannoy vs Liew Daren ● Sameer Verma vs Jonatan Christie Malaysia Open 2022 Indian Shuttlers Women’s Singles Matches and Results First Round ● PV Sindhu vs Pornpawee Chochuwong ● Saina Nehwal vs Iris Wang Malaysia Open 2022 Indian Shuttlers Men’s Doubles Matches and Results First Round ● Satwiksairaj Rankireddy & Chirag Shetty vs Man Wei Chong & Tee Kai Wun ● Manu Attri & B Sumeeth Reddy vs He Jiting & Zhou Haodong Malaysia Open 2022 Indian Shuttlers Women’s Doubles Matches and Results First Round ● Haritha Manazhiyil Harinarayanan & Ashna Roy vs Jeong Na Eun & Kim Hye Jeong ● Ashwini Ponnappa & Sikki Reddy vs Nami Matsuyama & Chiharu Shida ● Ashwini Bhat K & Shikha Gautam vs Mayu Matsumoto & Wakana Nagahara Malaysia Open 2022 Indian Shuttlers Mixed Doubles Matches and Results First Round ● Venkat Gaurav Prasad & Juhi Dewangan vs Kim Won-ho & Jeong Na-eun Malaysia Open 2022 Telecast & Live Streaming There is no telecast on a TV channel for the event in India for the opening two days (June 28 and June 29), but fans can watch the action on BWF's Official YouTube channel BWF TV. From Thursday (June 30) onwards, Sports 18-1 will telecast the matches live and VOOTSelect will be the destination for live streaming.