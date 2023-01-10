Malaysia Open 2023: Jolly-Gopichand pair progress; Nehwal, Srikanth bow out in first round

The Indian doubles pair of Jolly and Gopichand, playing on Court 3 at the Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur, defeated Hong Kong pair Yeung Nga Ting & Yeung Pui Lam in straight games in the women's doubles first round match that lasted for 34 minutes.

While the opening game was a closely fought affair, finishing 21-19 in the favour of the Indian duo, the second game was a little easier as Jolly-Gopichand won the game 21-14.

The Indian pair will next face Bulgaria Stoeva sisters - Stafani and Gabriela in the second round of the women's doubles competition on Thursday (January 12).

Malaysia Open 2023: Indian Shuttlers in Action, Schedule, Results, Telecast and Live Streaming Info

Jolly-Gopichand pair was the only winner from the Indian contingent in action on the opening day as Nehwal, Akarshi Kashyap, Srikanth and, men's doubles pair of Krishna Prasad Garaga and Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala all lost in their respective matches.

Former world number one Srikanth, who has been struggling for form recently, was stunned by the unseeded Kenta Nishimoto of Japan 19-21 14-21 in the men's singles first round match that lasted for 42 minutes.

Two-time Commonwealth Games champion Saina, who also endured a tough 2022, battling multiple injuries and a lack of form, went down 12-21 21-17 12-21 to Han Yue of China in the USD 1250,000 Super 1000 tournament.

In the other women's singles first round match, Kashyap was brushed aside under 30 minutes 10-21, 8-21 by her Chinese Taipei opponent Hsu Wen-chi.

The men's doubles pair of Garaga and Panjala were beaten in straight games 10-21, 18-21 by South Korea's Kang Min Hyuk and Seo Seung Jae in the men's doubles first round match that lasted for 34 minutes.

On Wednesday (January 11), the rest of the Indian contingent including two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen will be in action.

Sindhu will face a tough challenge against Spain's Carolina Marin in the women's singles first round match, while Sen will face compatriot HS Prannoy in the men's singles first round match.

The best doubles pair of the country Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will also begin their campaign on Wednesday, when they face South Korean pair Choi Sol-gyu and Kim Won-ho.

Also in action will be, Malvika Bansod, who faces second-seeded Korean An Se-young in the women's singles match, while doubles pair of Ashwini Bhat K and Shikha Gautam will take on Thailand pair of Supissara Paewsampran and Puttita Supajirakul.