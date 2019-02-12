English

Morten Frost named as a consultant at Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy

Morten Frost
Morten Frost, who is a Badminton World Federation Hall of Famer, will groom the next generation of Indian shuttlers.

Bengaluru, February 12: Danish badminton great Morten Frost was named as a consultant coach for junior players at the Bengaluru-based Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy (PPBA).

The stint is a private arrangement between Olympic Gold Quest (OGQ), PPBA and Frost.

Frost, who is a two-time world champion and former world No.1 said he was excited at the prospect of contributing to the next generation of Indian badminton.

"I'm very excited to come to the PPBA, a very successful academy started by my friend Prakash (Padukone). India is doing so well in badminton in the last decade with players like Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth) excelling. I'm delighted to get an opportunity to contribute to the next generation of young badminton talent in India."

Dwelling on the visit of Frost, Padukone said, "We've been looking at getting a top foreign coach to guide the young players at PPBA. I feel that Morten's presence will be a huge boost to many talented young players here at the academy. Besides coaching the players, Morten will also help implement a robust coaches development plan".

"Morten has tremendous experience as a player, coach and technical director. He has seen badminton over the years when we were playing and he's also very much in touch with the latest developments in world badminton. His experience, insight and technical knowhow will be invaluable for us," Padukone said.

OGQ Director and CEO and former hockey international Viren Rasquinha shared more light on the arrangement with Frost, "The mission of OGQ is to help Indian athletes win Olympic gold medals. We're proud to have supported two Olympic medal winners in badminton -- London 2012 bronze medallist Saina Nehwal and Rio 2016 silver medallist PV Sindhu whom we started supporting since the time she was 14 years old.

"We're thrilled to have a legend like Morten Frost coach the young badminton players at the PPBA where many talented young badminton players including Lakshya Sen currently train. Frost will be here in India at the Padukone-Dravid Centre for Sports Excellence in Bangalore for a total of 90 days spread over four trips. He'll also be watching the Senior National Championship at Guwahati this week so that he can see the best badminton talent in the country in action."

Frost, who is a Badminton World Federation Hall of Famer, will be arriving in Bengaluru later this week and start working with the budding talents at the PPBA.

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 12, 2019, 12:29 [IST]
