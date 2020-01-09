English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

No venue to host PBL finals and semifinals, says Bengaluru Raptors

By Pti
Bengaluru Raptors are scheduled to host the semifinals and final
Bengaluru Raptors are scheduled to host the semifinals and final

Bengaluru, Jan 9: Bengaluru Raptors on Thursday expressed their inability to host the final and semifinals of the upcoming Premier Badminton League (PBL) due to "unavailability" of venue.

Premier Badminton League: Schedule: PV Sindhu, Tai Tzu Ying to sizzle in PBL 5 opening leg in Chennai

In a series of tweets, Bengaluru Raptors made it clear that due to the unavailability of the Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, they might not be able to host the scheduled matches.

Tai Tzu looking forward to exciting battle against Sindhu in PBL

"Dear badminton players and Bengaluru Raptors fans, unfortunately it looks like this year we may not be able to have the Premier Badminton League finals in Namma Bengaluru. We have been requesting availability of Kanteerava stadium for several months now," the franchise wrote on their twitter handle.

They blamed it on some officials at the Kanteerava, who, the franchise alleged, were "doing their very best to sabotage this event from happening".

The upcoming edition of the PBL is scheduled to start on January 20 when reigning world champion PV Sindhu's team Hyderabad Hunters faces Chennai Superstarz in Chennai. A total of 24 ties will be played in 21 days in four different cities.

"It's a real shame that badminton fans in the city are going to be deprived of this opportunity to watch the best players in the world - Sindhu and Tai Tzu play. We have written to the Chief Minister's office requesting their intervention and help resolve this issue," the Raptors tweeted.

After the first leg in Chennai, the league will move to Lucknow on January 25, followed by Hyderabad, with Bangalore then being the host for the semi-finals and the finals on February 9.

More PBL News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: BEN 2 - 0 JAM
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, January 9, 2020, 21:34 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 9, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue