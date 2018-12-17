PBL 2018-19: Team and player profiles: Delhi Dashers

HS Prannoy (Men's Singles)

A veteran in the PBL, being associated with the league since its inception, HS Prannoy's addition will bring in a lot of experience into the Delhi Dashers squad. He has previously been a part of the Mumbai Rockets (in PBL-1&2) and the Ahmedabad Smash Masters (in PBL-3).

Heralded for his speed and power, it will now be a test of his leadership skills as the Indian aims to take the Delhi franchise to the pinnacle of glory.

Tommy Sugiarto (Men's Singles)

Tommy Sugiarto is one of Delhi's most expensive buys in the PBL auction, splurged a lucrative amount to get him in the squad after they had already paid Rs 80 lakh for Prannoy. With the deal, the Indonesian became the highest paid non-Icon Player with the Dalmia Cement Group owned Delhi Dashers cashing INR 70 lakh for his services.

The World No 11, who was a part of the Delhi Dashers squad in PBL1, looks extremely upbeat to make his return. Going under the hammer double his base price, Sugiarto has a task cut out for himself and looks all game to propel the inaugural winners to their second crown.

Evgeniya Kosetskaya (Women's Singles)

2018 European Championship silver winner, Evgeniya Kosetskaya is one of the highly rated shuttlers making her debut in the upcoming 4th edition of the PBL. A feisty character on the court with an indomitable spirit, the Russian's addition in the squad will fire up the singles department of the Delhi Dashers.

Chai Biao (Men's Doubles)

Three-time Asian Championship bronze winner, China's Chai Biao is a widely heralded doubles shuttler who will be making his foray in the world's richest badminton league. Winning the 2017 World Championship bronze, Biao's addition certainly enriches the doubles department of the Dashers and will be a lethal opponent to face on court.

Wang Sijie (Men's Doubles)

Wang Sijie is yet another Chinese doubles shuttler who will be present in the Delhi ranks for the upcoming season of the PBL. Known for his deceptive stroke play, Sijie will be hoping to make his PBL debut in style and go full throttle in guiding Delhi to the coveted title.

Maneepong Jongjit (Men's Doubles)

A proven contender in the doubles department, Delhi Dashers have another PBL debutant in Thailand's Maneepong Jongjit. 2010 Asiad bronze winner, Jongjit's addition provides a balanced squad depth and could be the key for Delhi gunning for the title.

Lee Chia Hsin (Mixed Doubles)

Plying her trade for the first time in the PBL, Lee Chia Hsin is a versatile shuttler playing both WS and XD and is a smart utility buy by the Delhi Dashers. Taipei's young and upcoming shuttler, 2015 Junior World Championship bronze winner has her eyes set on leaving a lasting impression and contribute to Delhi's title cause.

Harika Veludurthi (Mixed Doubles)

Making a swift and steady climb up the ranks, Harika Veludurthi is a bright prospect and would be an intriguing contest to watch the youngster in action.

She has been in sublime form this year winning the Ghana International and finishing in the SF at the Lagos International. Keen to replicate her form for the Dashers, Veludurthi is excited about her PBL debut and looks forward to end the year on a positive note.

Vighnesh Develekar (Men's Doubles)

Coming on the back of some fine performances this year, Vighnesh Develekar will be joining the Delhi ranks as he aims to leave behind a strong impression and make his mark in his debut PBL season.

Chiraag Sen (Men's Singles)

With the upcoming edition emphasising on promoting youngsters, Chiraag Sen is yet another young face who will be looking to make the opportunity count in his debut season.