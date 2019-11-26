English
PBL Auction: Full List of Players bought and retained for the fifth season

New Delhi, Nov 26: World No. 1 Tai Tzu Ying and India's doubles poster boy, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy turned out to be the most sought-after players as they went to Bengaluru Raptors and Chennai Superstarz respectively while world champion PV Sindhu was retained by Hyderabad Hunters in the Premier Badminton League (PBL) 5 auctions in New Delhi on Tuesday (November 26).

The fifth season of PBL, organised by Sportzlive under the aegis of Badminton Association of India, will kick off on January 20 and will continue till February 9 with the matches to be played in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai and Lucknow.

The Chinese Taipei ace, will be spearheading the challenge of the defending champions, became the most expensive non-retained player at the auction as she was snapped by the Bengaluru franchise for INR 77 lakhs.

Rankireddy, who won the Thailand Open in August alongside Chirag Shetty, saw intense and fervent bidding from the team before the 19-year-old went to the Chennai team, rechristened as the Chennai Superstarz this time, for a whopping INR 62 lakhs.

Having created history as the first Indian to be crowned the world champion, PV Sindhu was retained by the former Champions Hyderabad Hunters for a second consecutive season for INR 77 lakhs.

The in-form Sourabh Verma will spearhead the men's singles challenge after being bought for INR 41 lakhs and in doubles, Sikki Reddy will appear for Hyderabad for the first time.

Here's all you need to know about retained and purchased players at PBL 2020 Auction:

PBL 5 Auction at a glance:

Total number of Teams: 7

Total number of Venues: 4 (Hyderabad, Lucknow, Bengaluru, Chennai)

Total number of players in Auction: 154

Total number of Players sold: 71

Most Expensive Buy: Tai Tzu Ying- INR 77 lakh (Bengaluru Raptors)

Most Expensive Indian Buy: Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy- INR 62 lakh (Chennai Superstarz)

Expensive Debut: Ashmita Chaliha INR 3 lakh (North Eastern Warriors)

Auction purse for each Team: INR 2 crore

Player cap: INR 77 lakhs

Minimum Players per Team: 9

Maximum Players per Team: 11

Maximum Number of Foreign Players per Team: 6

Minimum Number of female shuttlers per Team: 3

Total Prize Money: INR 6 crores

Broadcaster: Star Sports/Hotstar

Hyderabad Hunters:

Men's Single

Sourabh Verma (India) - Rs 41L

Daren Liew (Malaysia) - Rs 33L

Kiran George (India) - Rs 1L

Women's Single

PV Sindhu (India) - Rs 77L (Retained)

Ruthvika Shivani Gade (India) - Rs 1L

Men's Doubles

Vladimir Ivanov (Russia) - Rs 14L

Ben Lane (England) - Rs 6.75L

Sean Vendy (England) - Rs 5.75L

Women's Mix Doubles

Sikky N Reddy (India) - Rs 20L

Mumbai Rockets

Men's Single

Parupalli Kashyap (India) - Rs 43L

Lee Dong Keun (Korea) - Rs 30L

Shreyansh Jaiswal (India) - Rs 1L

Women's Single

Shriyanshi Pardeshi (India) - Rs 1.5L

Men's Doubles

Kim Gi Jung (Korea) - Rs 45L (Retained)

Kim Sa Rang (Korea) - Rs 40L

Pranav Jerry Chopra (India) - Rs 6L

Shlok Ramachandran (India) - Rs 1L

Women's Mix Doubles

Pia Zebadiah (Indonesia) - Rs 17L

Jessica Pugh (England) - Rs 13L

Awadhe Warriors

Men's Single:

Shubhankar Dey (India) - Rs 7L

Ajay Jayaram (India) - Rs 5L

Wong Wing Ki Vincent (Hong Kong) - Rs 20L

Women's Single:

Beiwen Zhang (USA) - Rs 39L (Retained)

Tanvi Lad (India) - Rs 1L

Men's Doubles:

Shin Baek Cheol (Korea) - Rs 45L

Ko Sung Hyun (Korea) - Rs 55L

Ivan Sozonov (Korea) - Rs 13L

Women's Mix Doubles:

Christinna Pedersen (Denmark) - Rs 15L

Bengaluru Raptors

Men's Single

B Sai Praneeth (India) - Rs 32L (Retained)

Brice Leverdez (France) - Rs 21L

Ansal Yadav (India) - Rs 1L

Women's Single

Tai Tzu Ying (Chinese Taipei) - Rs 77L

Medha Shashidharan (India) - Rs 1L

Men's Doubles

Tak Ching Chang (Hong Kong) - Rs 12L

Chan Peng Soon (Malaysia) - Rs 30L

Arun George (India) - Rs 1L

Women's Mix Doubles

Eom Hye Won (Korea) - Rs 25L

Chennai Superstarz

Men's Single

Tommy Sugiarto (Indonesia) - Rs 41L

S Sankar Muthusamy (India) - Rs 1L

Lakshya Sen (India) - Rs 36L

K Sathish Kumar (India) - Rs 1L

Women's Single

Gayatri Gopichand (India) - Rs 2L

Kristy Gilmour (Scotland) - Rs 10L

Men's Doubles

Sumeeth B Reddy (India) - Rs 11L (Retained)

Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy (India) - Rs 62L

Many Attri (India) - Rs 10L

Women's Mix Doubles

Sanjana Santosh (India) - Rs 2L

Gabrielle Adcock (England) - Rs 20L

North Eastern Warriors

Retained - None

Men's Single

Saensomboonsuk Tanongsak (Thailand) - Rs 22L

Lee Cheuk Yiu (Hong Kong) - Rs 50L

Kaushal Dharmamer (India) - Rs 1L

Women's Single

Ashmita Chaliha (India) - Rs 3L

Michelle Li (Canada) - Rs 20L

Men's Doubles

Lee Yong Dae (Korea) - Rs 44L

Krishna Prasad Garaga (India) - Rs 1L

Bodin Isara (Thailand) - Rs 18L

Women's Mix Doubles

Kim Ha Na (Korea) - Rs 27L

Rutuparna Panda (India) - Rs 1L

Pune 7 Aces

Men's Single

Mithun Manjunath (India) - Rs 1L

Loh Kean Yew (Singapur) - Rs 36L

Kazumasa Sakai (Japan) - Rs 5L

Women's Single

Thi Trang Vu (Vietnam) - Rs 6L

Rituparna Das (India) - Rs 8L

Men's Doubles

Chirag Shetty (India) - Rs 15.5L (Retained)

Hendra Setiawan (Indonesia) - Rs 40L

Chris Adcock (England) - Rs 32L

MR Arjun (India) - Rs 2L

Women's Mix Doubles

Tse Ting Suet (Hong Kong) - Rs 30L

Kuhoo Garg (India) - Rs 1L

Story first published: Tuesday, November 26, 2019, 22:57 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 26, 2019

