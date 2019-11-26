PBL Auction: Full List of Players bought and retained for the fifth season

New Delhi, Nov 26: World No. 1 Tai Tzu Ying and India's doubles poster boy, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy turned out to be the most sought-after players as they went to Bengaluru Raptors and Chennai Superstarz respectively while world champion PV Sindhu was retained by Hyderabad Hunters in the Premier Badminton League (PBL) 5 auctions in New Delhi on Tuesday (November 26).

The fifth season of PBL, organised by Sportzlive under the aegis of Badminton Association of India, will kick off on January 20 and will continue till February 9 with the matches to be played in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai and Lucknow.

The Chinese Taipei ace, will be spearheading the challenge of the defending champions, became the most expensive non-retained player at the auction as she was snapped by the Bengaluru franchise for INR 77 lakhs.

Rankireddy, who won the Thailand Open in August alongside Chirag Shetty, saw intense and fervent bidding from the team before the 19-year-old went to the Chennai team, rechristened as the Chennai Superstarz this time, for a whopping INR 62 lakhs.

Having created history as the first Indian to be crowned the world champion, PV Sindhu was retained by the former Champions Hyderabad Hunters for a second consecutive season for INR 77 lakhs.

The in-form Sourabh Verma will spearhead the men's singles challenge after being bought for INR 41 lakhs and in doubles, Sikki Reddy will appear for Hyderabad for the first time.

PBL 5 Auction at a glance: Total number of Teams: 7 Total number of Venues: 4 (Hyderabad, Lucknow, Bengaluru, Chennai) Total number of players in Auction: 154 Total number of Players sold: 71 Most Expensive Buy: Tai Tzu Ying- INR 77 lakh (Bengaluru Raptors) Most Expensive Indian Buy: Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy- INR 62 lakh (Chennai Superstarz) Expensive Debut: Ashmita Chaliha INR 3 lakh (North Eastern Warriors) Auction purse for each Team: INR 2 crore Player cap: INR 77 lakhs Minimum Players per Team: 9 Maximum Players per Team: 11 Maximum Number of Foreign Players per Team: 6 Minimum Number of female shuttlers per Team: 3 Total Prize Money: INR 6 crores Broadcaster: Star Sports/Hotstar Hyderabad Hunters: Men's Single Sourabh Verma (India) - Rs 41L Daren Liew (Malaysia) - Rs 33L Kiran George (India) - Rs 1L Women's Single PV Sindhu (India) - Rs 77L (Retained) Ruthvika Shivani Gade (India) - Rs 1L Men's Doubles Vladimir Ivanov (Russia) - Rs 14L Ben Lane (England) - Rs 6.75L Sean Vendy (England) - Rs 5.75L Women's Mix Doubles Sikky N Reddy (India) - Rs 20L Mumbai Rockets Men's Single Parupalli Kashyap (India) - Rs 43L Lee Dong Keun (Korea) - Rs 30L Shreyansh Jaiswal (India) - Rs 1L Women's Single Shriyanshi Pardeshi (India) - Rs 1.5L Men's Doubles Kim Gi Jung (Korea) - Rs 45L (Retained) Kim Sa Rang (Korea) - Rs 40L Pranav Jerry Chopra (India) - Rs 6L Shlok Ramachandran (India) - Rs 1L Women's Mix Doubles Pia Zebadiah (Indonesia) - Rs 17L Jessica Pugh (England) - Rs 13L Awadhe Warriors Men's Single: Shubhankar Dey (India) - Rs 7L Ajay Jayaram (India) - Rs 5L Wong Wing Ki Vincent (Hong Kong) - Rs 20L Women's Single: Beiwen Zhang (USA) - Rs 39L (Retained) Tanvi Lad (India) - Rs 1L Men's Doubles: Shin Baek Cheol (Korea) - Rs 45L Ko Sung Hyun (Korea) - Rs 55L Ivan Sozonov (Korea) - Rs 13L Women's Mix Doubles: Christinna Pedersen (Denmark) - Rs 15L Bengaluru Raptors Men's Single B Sai Praneeth (India) - Rs 32L (Retained) Brice Leverdez (France) - Rs 21L Ansal Yadav (India) - Rs 1L Women's Single Tai Tzu Ying (Chinese Taipei) - Rs 77L Medha Shashidharan (India) - Rs 1L Men's Doubles Tak Ching Chang (Hong Kong) - Rs 12L Chan Peng Soon (Malaysia) - Rs 30L Arun George (India) - Rs 1L Women's Mix Doubles Eom Hye Won (Korea) - Rs 25L Chennai Superstarz Men's Single Tommy Sugiarto (Indonesia) - Rs 41L S Sankar Muthusamy (India) - Rs 1L Lakshya Sen (India) - Rs 36L K Sathish Kumar (India) - Rs 1L Women's Single Gayatri Gopichand (India) - Rs 2L Kristy Gilmour (Scotland) - Rs 10L Men's Doubles Sumeeth B Reddy (India) - Rs 11L (Retained) Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy (India) - Rs 62L Many Attri (India) - Rs 10L Women's Mix Doubles Sanjana Santosh (India) - Rs 2L Gabrielle Adcock (England) - Rs 20L North Eastern Warriors Retained - None Men's Single Saensomboonsuk Tanongsak (Thailand) - Rs 22L Lee Cheuk Yiu (Hong Kong) - Rs 50L Kaushal Dharmamer (India) - Rs 1L Women's Single Ashmita Chaliha (India) - Rs 3L Michelle Li (Canada) - Rs 20L Men's Doubles Lee Yong Dae (Korea) - Rs 44L Krishna Prasad Garaga (India) - Rs 1L Bodin Isara (Thailand) - Rs 18L Women's Mix Doubles Kim Ha Na (Korea) - Rs 27L Rutuparna Panda (India) - Rs 1L Pune 7 Aces Men's Single Mithun Manjunath (India) - Rs 1L Loh Kean Yew (Singapur) - Rs 36L Kazumasa Sakai (Japan) - Rs 5L Women's Single Thi Trang Vu (Vietnam) - Rs 6L Rituparna Das (India) - Rs 8L Men's Doubles Chirag Shetty (India) - Rs 15.5L (Retained) Hendra Setiawan (Indonesia) - Rs 40L Chris Adcock (England) - Rs 32L MR Arjun (India) - Rs 2L Women's Mix Doubles Tse Ting Suet (Hong Kong) - Rs 30L Kuhoo Garg (India) - Rs 1L