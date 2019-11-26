PBL Auction: Full List of Players bought and retained for the fifth season

PBL 5 Auction at a glance:
Total number of Teams: 7
Total number of Venues: 4 (Hyderabad, Lucknow, Bengaluru, Chennai)
Total number of players in Auction: 154
Total number of Players sold: 71
Most Expensive Buy: Tai Tzu Ying- INR 77 lakh (Bengaluru Raptors)
Most Expensive Indian Buy: Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy- INR 62 lakh (Chennai Superstarz)
Expensive Debut: Ashmita Chaliha INR 3 lakh (North Eastern Warriors)
Auction purse for each Team: INR 2 crore
Player cap: INR 77 lakhs
Minimum Players per Team: 9
Maximum Players per Team: 11
Maximum Number of Foreign Players per Team: 6
Minimum Number of female shuttlers per Team: 3
Total Prize Money: INR 6 crores
Broadcaster: Star Sports/Hotstar
Hyderabad Hunters:
Men's Single
Sourabh Verma (India) - Rs 41L
Daren Liew (Malaysia) - Rs 33L
Kiran George (India) - Rs 1L
Women's Single
PV Sindhu (India) - Rs 77L (Retained)
Ruthvika Shivani Gade (India) - Rs 1L
Men's Doubles
Vladimir Ivanov (Russia) - Rs 14L
Ben Lane (England) - Rs 6.75L
Sean Vendy (England) - Rs 5.75L
Women's Mix Doubles
Sikky N Reddy (India) - Rs 20L
Mumbai Rockets
Men's Single
Parupalli Kashyap (India) - Rs 43L
Lee Dong Keun (Korea) - Rs 30L
Shreyansh Jaiswal (India) - Rs 1L
Women's Single
Shriyanshi Pardeshi (India) - Rs 1.5L
Men's Doubles
Kim Gi Jung (Korea) - Rs 45L (Retained)
Kim Sa Rang (Korea) - Rs 40L
Pranav Jerry Chopra (India) - Rs 6L
Shlok Ramachandran (India) - Rs 1L
Women's Mix Doubles
Pia Zebadiah (Indonesia) - Rs 17L
Jessica Pugh (England) - Rs 13L
Awadhe Warriors
Men's Single:
Shubhankar Dey (India) - Rs 7L
Ajay Jayaram (India) - Rs 5L
Wong Wing Ki Vincent (Hong Kong) - Rs 20L
Women's Single:
Beiwen Zhang (USA) - Rs 39L (Retained)
Tanvi Lad (India) - Rs 1L
Men's Doubles:
Shin Baek Cheol (Korea) - Rs 45L
Ko Sung Hyun (Korea) - Rs 55L
Ivan Sozonov (Korea) - Rs 13L
Women's Mix Doubles:
Christinna Pedersen (Denmark) - Rs 15L
Bengaluru Raptors
Men's Single
B Sai Praneeth (India) - Rs 32L (Retained)
Brice Leverdez (France) - Rs 21L
Ansal Yadav (India) - Rs 1L
Women's Single
Tai Tzu Ying (Chinese Taipei) - Rs 77L
Medha Shashidharan (India) - Rs 1L
Men's Doubles
Tak Ching Chang (Hong Kong) - Rs 12L
Chan Peng Soon (Malaysia) - Rs 30L
Arun George (India) - Rs 1L
Women's Mix Doubles
Eom Hye Won (Korea) - Rs 25L
Chennai Superstarz
Men's Single
Tommy Sugiarto (Indonesia) - Rs 41L
S Sankar Muthusamy (India) - Rs 1L
Lakshya Sen (India) - Rs 36L
K Sathish Kumar (India) - Rs 1L
Women's Single
Gayatri Gopichand (India) - Rs 2L
Kristy Gilmour (Scotland) - Rs 10L
Men's Doubles
Sumeeth B Reddy (India) - Rs 11L (Retained)
Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy (India) - Rs 62L
Many Attri (India) - Rs 10L
Women's Mix Doubles
Sanjana Santosh (India) - Rs 2L
Gabrielle Adcock (England) - Rs 20L
North Eastern Warriors
Retained - None
Men's Single
Saensomboonsuk Tanongsak (Thailand) - Rs 22L
Lee Cheuk Yiu (Hong Kong) - Rs 50L
Kaushal Dharmamer (India) - Rs 1L
Women's Single
Ashmita Chaliha (India) - Rs 3L
Michelle Li (Canada) - Rs 20L
Men's Doubles
Lee Yong Dae (Korea) - Rs 44L
Krishna Prasad Garaga (India) - Rs 1L
Bodin Isara (Thailand) - Rs 18L
Women's Mix Doubles
Kim Ha Na (Korea) - Rs 27L
Rutuparna Panda (India) - Rs 1L
Pune 7 Aces
Men's Single
Mithun Manjunath (India) - Rs 1L
Loh Kean Yew (Singapur) - Rs 36L
Kazumasa Sakai (Japan) - Rs 5L
Women's Single
Thi Trang Vu (Vietnam) - Rs 6L
Rituparna Das (India) - Rs 8L
Men's Doubles
Chirag Shetty (India) - Rs 15.5L (Retained)
Hendra Setiawan (Indonesia) - Rs 40L
Chris Adcock (England) - Rs 32L
MR Arjun (India) - Rs 2L
Women's Mix Doubles
Tse Ting Suet (Hong Kong) - Rs 30L
Kuhoo Garg (India) - Rs 1L