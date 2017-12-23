PBL: Marin's Hyderabad Hunters wary of newcomers North East Warriors

Guwahati, December 22: Hyderabad Hunters are not willing to take debutants North East Warriors lightly in their opening Premier Badminton League match at the Karmabir Nabin Chandra Bordoloi Indoor Stadium here on Sunday.

Spanish sensation Carolina Marin spearheads the Hunters campaign and the Olympic champion is keen on improving upon their last season's top-four finish.

The Spanish maestro along with the young prodigy guided by the veteran. The @Hyd_Hunters are all set to rock the #VodafonePBL Season 3. pic.twitter.com/YCOAdE3Jdd — PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) December 22, 2017

"I'm looking forward to our first match against the North East Warriors. We are keen to do better than last season, although it will not be easy as the competition is very tough," said the former world No 1 on Saturday (December 22).

The 24-year-old is aware that her team will be looking to her for inspiration and she is confident of delivering the goods. "I will try to get maximum points and help my team," she said.

Hyderabad Hunters' coach Fernando Rivas has set the goals higher this season. "We have prepared the best possible way to get a better position this year," he said. "Ever since the season ended last year, we were keen to come back to the PBL because it is the most exciting competition we play, so we are looking forward to start tomorrow," he added.

Bright. Beautiful. Boisterous. The three musketeers of the #HyderabadHunters.

A steely resolve lurks behind the smiles; a quiet determination behind that easy demeanor.

All set for the day's training 🏸@anoushka_parikh @RasikaRaje #VodafonePBL #HuntersArmy #SmashTheHouseDown pic.twitter.com/4Yqc9KB0M1 — HyderabadHunters (@Hyd_Hunters) December 23, 2017

The Spaniard, who has a coaching experience of 13 years and has been responsible in shaping up Marin's career, is quite impressed at the manner in which PBL is developing the Indian players, particulary the 17-year-old Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, who has shown remarkable improvement since the last PBL season.

"The Indian players have come up really well since the PBL started. Satwik has developed a lot in the last season. I'm confident he will reach the top level,"

The Hunters men's singles campaign will be led by Sai Praneeth and Korean veteran Lee while Satwiksairaj and Yoo Yeon of Korea are a formidable doubles pair.

The spotlight may be on Hyderabad Hunters on Sunday but the North East Warriors are eager to put up a strong display in front of their home fans.

Their men's singles charge is led by Tzu Wei Wang of Chinese Taipei and Ajay Jayaram, who has featured in two finals turning out for Delhi and Mumbai teams in the past. Canadian Michelle Li in women's singles also has the potential to pull off a few surprises.

The Canadian Michelle Li is here to freeze the opponents with her cool nerves. Tweet with #MasterlyMichelle for crowning her the off-court battle winner. Check 👉 https://t.co/uu3x926NQp#VodafonePBL pic.twitter.com/FbODJaYbyi — PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) December 22, 2017

Jayaram is confident of the North East Warriors putting up a good show this season.. "We are a new team, but that will not come in the way of our performances. We know there will be no easy matches and we are prepared for it," he said on the eve of their first match. "The confidence level is quite high and we are ready to take on the Hyderabad Hunters," he added.

SUNDAY'S FIXTURE: North East Warriors vs Hyderabad Hunters

THE SQUADS

Hyderabad Hunters: Men's singles: Lee Hyun il (Kor), Sai Praneeth, Rahul Yadav. Women's singles: Carolina Marin (Esp), Rasika Raje. Men's doubles: Lu Ching Yao (Tpe), Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Yoo Yeon Seong (Kor),Pratul, Rahul Yadav. Women's doubles: Pia Zebadiah (Idn), Anoushka Parikh. Coach: Fernando Rivas

North East Warriors: Men's singles: Ajay Jayaram, Pratul Joshi, Tzu Wei Wang (Tpe). Women's singles: Michelle Li (Can), Ruthvika Shivani. Men's doubles: Chiraag Shetty, Shin Baek Cheol (Kor), Kim Gi Jung (Kor), Pratul Joshi. Women's doubles: Prajakta Sawant, Sanyogita Ghorpade. Coach - Nikhil Kanetkar

Match starts at 7 pm

Watch it live on Star Network

Source: Press release