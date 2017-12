Premier Badminton League (PBL) Season 3: Here's the full schedule (Dec 23 to Jan 14)

New Delhi, Dec 20: The third edition of the Premier Badminton League (PBL) kicks off on December 23 with defending champions Chennai Smashers will take on Awadhe Warriors.

PBL's marquee players PV Sindhu (Chennai Smashers) and Saina Nehwal (Awadhe Warriors) will take on each other on the opening day of the league to give a fitting start to highly-anticipated badminton tournament in the country.

Tickets Available on Bookmyshow; Sindhu takes on Saina in PBL 3 opener

The first leg of the season will take place in Guwahati where local side North Eastern Warriors' will be making their debut on the second day of the league.

New entrants North Eastern Warriors will face the might of Carolina Marin's Hyderabad Hunters on Sunday.

The tournament starts from December 23 and the league stage will continue till January 11th. The semi-finals will be played on 12th and 13th while the final will be played on January 14th.

The eight teams of the PBL are as follows: Ahmadabad Smash Masters, Bengaluru Blasters, North Eastern Warriors, Chennai Smashers, Awadhe Warriors, Delhi Dashers, Hyderabad Hunters, and Mumbai Rockets.

A bevvy of top players, including men's No 1 Victor Axelson (Bengaluru Blasters) and women's No 1 Tai Tzu-Ying (Ahmadabad Smash Masters), will be seen in action during this badminton extravaganza.

India's Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy, Sikka Reddy, Ashwini Ponappa will also be seen in action.

Here's the complete schedule for the PBL season 3:

Tie 1: December 23:

Chennai Smashers Vs Awadhe Warriors

Karmabir Nabin Chandra Bordoloi A.C. Indoor Stadium,Guwahati - 7PM (IST)

Tie 2: December 24:

North Eastern Warriors Vs Hyderbad Hunters

Karmabir Nabin Chandra Bordoloi A.C. Indoor Stadium,Guwahati - 7PM (IST)

Tie 3: December 25:

Delhi Dashers Vs Mumbai Rockets

Karmabir Nabin Chandra Bordoloi A.C. Indoor Stadium,Guwahati - 7PM (IST)

Tie 4: December 26:

North Eastern Warriors Vs Ahmedabad Smash Masters

Karmabir Nabin Chandra Bordoloi A.C. Indoor Stadium,Guwahati - 7PM (IST)

Tie 5: December 27:

Chennai Smashers Vs Mumbai Rockets

Siri Fort Sports Complex, New Delhi - 7PM (IST)

Tie 6: December 28:

Delhi Dashers Vs Bengaluru Blasters

Siri Fort Sports Complex, New Delhi - 7PM (IST)

Tie 7: December 29:

Ahmedabad Smash Masters VS Hyderabad Hunters

Siri Fort Sports Complex, New Delhi - 7PM (IST)

Tie 8: December 30:

North Eastern Warriors Vs Awadhe Warriors

Siri Fort Sports Complex, New Delhi - 7PM (IST)

Tie 9: December 31:

Delhi Dashers Vs Hyderabad Hunters

Siri Fort Sports Complex, New Delhi - 7PM (IST)

Tie 10: January 1:

Bengaluru Blasters Vs Mumbai Rockets

Babu Banarasi Das U.P. Badminton Academy, Lucknow - 7PM (IST)

Tie 11: January 2:

Awadhe Warriors Vs Ahmedabad Smash Masters

Babu Banarasi Das U.P. Badminton Academy, Lucknow - 7PM (IST)

Tie 12: January 3:

Chennai Smashers Vs Delhi Dashers

Babu Banarasi Das U.P. Badminton Academy, Lucknow - 7PM (IST)

Tie 13: January 4:

Awadhe Warriors Vs Mumbai Rockets

Babu Banarasi Das U.P. Badminton Academy, Lucknow - 7PM (IST)

Tie 14: January 5:

Bengaluru Blasters Vs North Eastern Warriors

Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai - 7PM (IST)

Tie 15: January 6:

Chennai Smashers Vs Ahmedabad Smash Masters

Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai - 7PM (IST)

Tie 16: January 7:

Hyderabad Hunters Vs Awadhe Warriors

Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai - 7PM (IST)

Tie 17: January 8:

Chennai Smashers Vs Bengaluru Blasters

Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai - 7PM (IST)

Tie 18: January 9:

Mumbai Rockets Vs Ahmedabad Smash Masters

Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai - 7PM (IST)

Tie 19: January 10:

Delhi Dashers Vs North Eastern Warriors

Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad - 7 PM (IST)

Tie 20: January 11:

Hyderabad Hunters Vs Bengaluru Blasters

Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad - 7 PM (IST)

January 12: 1st Semi-Final

TBC Vs TBC

Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad - 7 PM (IST)

January 13: 2nd Semi-Final

TBC Vs TBC

Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad - 7 PM (IST)

January 14: FINAL

TBC Vs TBC

Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad - 7 PM (IST)