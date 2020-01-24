Premier Badminton League: Pune 7Aces geared up to kick start their second season

The team which is co-owned by Bollywood superstar-Taapsee Pannu and Kri Entertainment will be seen competing in their second season of the competition after entering the tournament in 2018.

Speaking before their first tie Taapsee Pannu, Co-Owner, Pune 7Aces said, "We have put together a team which has a combination of both youth and experience. We as a franchise have always believed in giving chances to the youngsters and we have stuck to the core value this season as well. We are very excited that it will be an all Maharashtra encounter first up and I am hopeful we will put up a great show."

Pune 7Aces is led by Chris Adcock and consists of players like Indian Men's Doubles sensation Chirag Shetty who has been at the centre of discussion for his amazing form in pairing with Satwiksairaj Rankireddy for India.

Currently ranked 10th in the world, Shetty won the Thailand Open (BWF World Tour- Super 500) and was the runner-up at the French Open (BWF World Tour - Super 750).

His pairing with Hendra Setiawan of Indonesia - Beijing Olympic Gold medal winner and ranked 2nd in the world will be one of the interests for badminton fans across India.

The men's singles department for the team will be led by none other than young sensation from Singapore - Loh Kean Yew.

The 22-year-old, who is currently ranked 36th in the world rose to fame when he won Thailand Masters in 2019 defeating two times Olympic Champion Lin Dan in the final. He will be accompanied by the 29-year old-Kazumasa Sakai of Japan in the same category who was a silver medallist with the Japan team at the 2018 Thomas and Uber Cup.

The mixed doubles category will see the experienced and famous Adcock pairing taking center stage. The English pairing of Chris and Gabrielle are two time Commonwealth Games gold medallist and are currently ranked 12th in the world.

Keeping in line with the value of Pune 7Aces, to give a chance to youngsters, the women's singles category will feature two Indian budding shuttlers in the form of Mugdha Agrey and Rituparna Das. It will be a chance for both not only to learn but also to show the world what they can do when given a chance.

In addition, in men's singles and mixed doubles categories, will also feature Indian youngsters like the 21-year-old Mithun Manjunath and 22-year-old M.R. Arjun respectively.

Following is the schedule of the ties for Pune 7Aces:

TIE VERSUS DATE TIME VENUE Tie 1 Mumbai Rockets January 25, 2020 7 PM IST Lucknow Tie 2 Bengaluru Raptors January 27, 2020 7 PM IST Lucknow Tie 3 Chennai Superstarz January 30, 2020 3.30 PM IST Hyderabad Tie 4 North Eastern Warriors February 1, 2020 3.30 PM IST Hyderabad Tie 5 Awadhe Warriors February 3, 2020 7 PM IST Hyderabad Tie 6 Hyderabad Hunters February 5, 2020 7 PM IST Hyderabad

