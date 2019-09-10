World Championships gold gave me a big boost, will move with this confidence: PV Sindhu

'Pressure and responsibility will now be more'

Asked about the challenges that she will face from now on, Sindhu, who boasts of two silver and as many bronze medals in the World Championships, said: "Pressure and responsibility will now be more. I know everybody will mark me now after the World Championship.

"Now I have to really work harder and change a few things and come with new things because everyone can see my game and know what I am playing. So I have to go with a new strategy every time I go into the court," Sindhu told reporters here.

The 24-year-old from Hyderabad said the World Championships gold medal took a long time coming and it was a result of hard work, besides all the sacrifices that her parents have made over the years.

"I have been wanting this gold for five years. I have been losing every time. I also used to feel sad, but I always kept fighting back and working hard. My parents made a lot of sacrifices for me," she said.

"Coaches role also has been important. My first coach was Mehboob Ali and then I have been under Gopi sir since I was 10. In badminton, you need to have a strong mindset."

Preparing for China and Korea Open

Sindhu will next play at the China Open World Tour Super 1000 (September 17-22) and Korea Open World Tour Super 500 (September 24-29) at Changzhou and Incheon City respectively.

"I am preparing for China and Korea Open, I will be leaving in a few days, that is my immediate goal. I hope to give my best," she said on the sidelines of the PNB MetLife Junior Badminton Championship (JBC).

"This (gold) medal gave a big boost and I will move with this confidence. There are many events before the Olympics so I will just give 100 per cent instead of taking the pressure."

Asked if there was any pressure ahead of the World Championships final, Sindhu said: "There was no pressure in the final. The quarterfinal was one of the good matches against Tai Tzu.

"Playing Okuhara, everyone was saying whether I will repeat 2017 final but for me, I was not thinking about that. It was a fresh match for me. We knew each others' game, as we have played a lot against each other. So there was no particular strategy."

