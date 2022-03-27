Swiss Open 2022: PV Sindhu beats Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungphan to clinch maiden title; HS Prannoy loses

Meanwhile, India's HS Prannoy lost to Jonatan Christie 12-21, 18-21 of Indonesia in the men's final and had to settle with a silver medal.

Sindhu - the two-time Olympic medallist - took around 48 minutes to beat the fourth-seed Ongbamrungphan and claimed her maiden title in Switzerland. Continuing her dominance over her opponent, the former World Champion from India has now defeated Ongbamrungphan in 16 of their 17 meetings so far.

The Indian started by taking a lead of 11-9 at the halfway mark in the opening game. After the break, Busanan started well as she made up the Indian's lead and got ahead 12-11. But the experienced wrestled back the lead and despite facing some challenges from her Thai opponent went ahead 15-13. The Hyderabadi shuttler didn't look back from then on as she got the confidence to keep stretching her lead and went on to take the first game 21-16.

Busanan seemed to have lost the momentum and Sindhu kept dominating as she raced to a 5-0 lead in the second game. She took a big 9 point lead midway through the second game and kept dominating. Busanan managed to earn six more points in the second half but that was never enough as the Indian kept cruising and finished the game 21-8 and won it in straight games.

Earlier on Saturday (March 26), Sindhu booked her final berth following a closely contested semifinal match against Thailand's Supanida Katethong. Sindhu defeated Katethong 21-18, 15-21, 21-19, in the last four match which lasted for 79 minutes.

In the earlier rounds, second-seeded Sindhu got past opponents in straight games against the likes of Denmark's Line Hojmark Kjaersfeldt followed by Turkey's Neslihan Yigit and Canada's Michelle Li.