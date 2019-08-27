PV Sindhu meets PM Modi, Sports Minister presents Rs 10 lakh cheque to world champion

Sindhu meets PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates World Champion PV Sindhu for her win in the badminton World Championships during a meeting, in New Delhi. Sindhu became the first Indian to win the badminton World Championships by beating familiar rival Nozomi Okuhara of Japan in a lop-sided final in Basel, Sunday, Aug 25, 2019

Sindhu accompanied by Sports Minister

Sindhu was accompanied by Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju and national coach Pullela Gopichand among others during the meeting. She returned to the country on Monday night and was welcomed by a large gathering of fans at the airport.

"I am really happy, I am very proud of my country. It's a much-awaited win and I am very happy about it," she said in response to media queries at the airport.

Kiren Rijiju presented a Rs 10 lakh cheque to Sindhu

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju presented a Rs 10 lakh cheque to Sindhu for her historic triumph. Also present on the occasion were Badminton Association of India president Himanta Biswa Sarma, coaches Pullela Gopichand and Kim Ji-Hyun and Sindhu's father PV Ramana, a former bronze medallist in volleyball at the 1986 Asian Games.

The interaction lasted for over an hour. The minister also extended his congratulations to Sai Praneeth besides rewarding him with a cheque of Rs 4 lakh for winning a bronze medal at the championships, India's first men's singles medal at the worlds since Prakash Padukone's feat in 1983.