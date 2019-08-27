English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

PV Sindhu meets PM Modi, Sports Minister presents Rs 10 lakh cheque to world champion

By
PV Sindhu meets PM Modi, Sports Minister presents Rs 10 lakh cheque to world champion

New Delhi, Aug 27: Newly-crowned badminton world champion PV Sindhu on Tuesday (August 27) met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who called her India's pride.

Later Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju presented a Rs 10 lakh cheque to the Hyderabadi shuttler for her historic triumph at the World Championships in Basel, Switzerland.

The Olympic silver medallist Sindhu called on the sports minister following her arrival in the national capital. Sindhu arrived in India to a rousing reception. Sindhu defeated Japan's Nozomi Okuhara 21-7 21-7 in the final of the world championship.

Sindhu meets PM Modi

Sindhu meets PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates World Champion PV Sindhu for her win in the badminton World Championships during a meeting, in New Delhi. Sindhu became the first Indian to win the badminton World Championships by beating familiar rival Nozomi Okuhara of Japan in a lop-sided final in Basel, Sunday, Aug 25, 2019

Sindhu accompanied by Sports Minister

Sindhu accompanied by Sports Minister

Sindhu was accompanied by Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju and national coach Pullela Gopichand among others during the meeting. She returned to the country on Monday night and was welcomed by a large gathering of fans at the airport.

"I am really happy, I am very proud of my country. It's a much-awaited win and I am very happy about it," she said in response to media queries at the airport.

Kiren Rijiju presented a Rs 10 lakh cheque to Sindhu

Kiren Rijiju presented a Rs 10 lakh cheque to Sindhu

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju presented a Rs 10 lakh cheque to Sindhu for her historic triumph. Also present on the occasion were Badminton Association of India president Himanta Biswa Sarma, coaches Pullela Gopichand and Kim Ji-Hyun and Sindhu's father PV Ramana, a former bronze medallist in volleyball at the 1986 Asian Games.

The interaction lasted for over an hour. The minister also extended his congratulations to Sai Praneeth besides rewarding him with a cheque of Rs 4 lakh for winning a bronze medal at the championships, India's first men's singles medal at the worlds since Prakash Padukone's feat in 1983.

More PV SINDHU News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Sumit Nagal: The lesser known facts
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Tuesday, August 27, 2019, 16:07 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 27, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue