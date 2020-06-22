PV Sindhu says resumption of sports can help in fighting Coronavirus

The virus has infected over 8.5 million people globally with more than 450,000 people losing their lives.

"Sports and other physical activities are very important to maintain a strong immune system and since there are yet no vaccine or treatment, sports can help win this battle," Sindhu said during the inauguration of 'Virtual Healthcare and Hygiene Expo 2020', a virtual exhibition and conference organised by FICCI from June 22-26.

In India, the count of infected has crossed 4.25 lakh and nearly 13,700 people have died. Sindhu, a front-runner to qualify for the now-postponed Tokyo Olympics, said it is important to follow the recommendations of the World health Organisation (WHO) and spend some time for physical activity.

"The WHO recommends adult should do at least 300 minutes of moderate aerobic activity each week to combat threat of heart disease, diabetics, high blood pressure, cancer and depression and it is more relevant during this pandemic," she said.

"It is the ideal time to try a new activity. I would recommend everybody to do some sort of exercise. Being a sports person, I can say just 45 mins of exercise is important for everyone."

Top Indian shuttlers, including Sindhu, have been confined to their homes for more than three months due to the lockdown, enforced to contain the spread of the disease. While a few sports persons have resumed training in some parts of the country, Hyderabad-based shuttlers are waiting for the Talengana government to lift the lockdown in the state.