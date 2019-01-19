English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Saina Nehwal crashes out after losing to Carolina Marin

By
Saina Nehwal crashes out of Malaysian Open
Saina Nehwal crashes out of Malaysian Open

Kuala Lumpur, January 19: India's singles campaign in the Malaysian Masters Super 500 ended when Saina Nehwal succumbed to Carolina Marin in straight sets in the semifinals on Saturday (January 19).

Saina gave the impression of fight at some stages but never really managed to challenge Marin before going down 16-21, 13-21. The first set was closely contested till a point, and in fact it was Saina who went into a 4-1 lead in the initial part.

Saina and Marin played neck-to-neck to reach 14-14 but the Spaniard broke away from her opponent in some style. She won six points on the trot to close out the first game.

The second game was more lopsided. Marin took a 6-2 lead and never really allowed any foothold for Saina, keeping her at bay and winning the game and match with ease in the end.

Earlier, Kidambi Srikanth showed some admirable grit but could not overcome Son Wan Ho of South Korea, losing 23-21, 16-21, 17-21 to 4th seed.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Saturday, January 19, 2019, 12:19 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 19, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue