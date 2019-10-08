Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth facing visa issues for Denmark Open; urge External Affairs Ministry to help

Saina has sought the help of the External Affairs Ministry to sort out the matter. The Denmark Open, a top BWF Super 750 tournament, will be played at Odense from October 15 to 20.

"I have an urgent request regarding visa for me and my trainer to Denmark. I have a tournament next week in Odense and we don't have our visas processed yet. Our matches are starting on Tuesday next week," tweeted Saina by tagging External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

The shuttlers are facing trouble due to the change in Visa policy in Denmark which made it compulsory for the Visa seekers to visit the Danish Embassy in New Delhi for a personal interview.

The 29-year-old Saina, an Olympic bronze medallist, had finished runner-up in the tournament last year, losing to Chinese Taipei's Tai Tzu-Ying in the final. While Kidambi Srikanth is the winner of Denmark Open 2017.