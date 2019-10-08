English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth facing visa issues for Denmark Open; urge External Affairs Ministry to help

By
Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth facing visa issues for Denmark Open; urge External Affairs Ministry to help

New Delhi, Oct 8: Ace India shuttlers Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth are facing visa issues for their participation in next week's Denmark Open.

Saina has sought the help of the External Affairs Ministry to sort out the matter. The Denmark Open, a top BWF Super 750 tournament, will be played at Odense from October 15 to 20.

"I have an urgent request regarding visa for me and my trainer to Denmark. I have a tournament next week in Odense and we don't have our visas processed yet. Our matches are starting on Tuesday next week," tweeted Saina by tagging External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

The shuttlers are facing trouble due to the change in Visa policy in Denmark which made it compulsory for the Visa seekers to visit the Danish Embassy in New Delhi for a personal interview.

The 29-year-old Saina, an Olympic bronze medallist, had finished runner-up in the tournament last year, losing to Chinese Taipei's Tai Tzu-Ying in the final. While Kidambi Srikanth is the winner of Denmark Open 2017.

More SAINA NEHWAL News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Sri Lanka won by 35 runs
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Tuesday, October 8, 2019, 9:08 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 8, 2019

Latest Videos

    + More
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue