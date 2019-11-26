Saina Nehwal pulls out of Syed Modi International

Three-time former champion Saina, who has been battling illness and injuries, is going through a bad patch, having lost six times in the first round this season.

The 29-year-old, who played for the NorthEastern Awade Warriors last season in PBL has already pulled out of the upcoming Premier Badminton League (PBL) to prepare for the next season.

"Hey everyone, I won't be part of the PBL Season 5. I haven't been well most part of the year due to pancreatitis and injuries and I would like to take time during the PBL to prepare better," Saina wrote on Twitter.

"I want to say sorry to all my fans and I hope to be part of the next season of PBL," said the 2012 Olympics bronze medallist.

Currently ranked ninth in the world, Saina has been struggling for form throughout this year. She was last seen in action in the Hong Kong Open earlier this month where she lost to China's Cai Yan Yan in the first round. Saina has suffered first round losses six times this year.

World champion PV Sindhu has chosen to give the tournament a miss.

(With inputs from PTI)