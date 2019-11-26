English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Saina Nehwal pulls out of Syed Modi International

By
Saina Nehwal

Lucknow, November 26: Saina Nehwal pulled out at the last moment to take some sheen off the Syed Modi International, which is set to start in Lucknow on Tuesday (November 26).

Three-time former champion Saina, who has been battling illness and injuries, is going through a bad patch, having lost six times in the first round this season.

The 29-year-old, who played for the NorthEastern Awade Warriors last season in PBL has already pulled out of the upcoming Premier Badminton League (PBL) to prepare for the next season.

"Hey everyone, I won't be part of the PBL Season 5. I haven't been well most part of the year due to pancreatitis and injuries and I would like to take time during the PBL to prepare better," Saina wrote on Twitter.

"I want to say sorry to all my fans and I hope to be part of the next season of PBL," said the 2012 Olympics bronze medallist.

Saina pulls out of PBL Season 5 to prepare for next season

Currently ranked ninth in the world, Saina has been struggling for form throughout this year. She was last seen in action in the Hong Kong Open earlier this month where she lost to China's Cai Yan Yan in the first round. Saina has suffered first round losses six times this year.

World champion PV Sindhu has chosen to give the tournament a miss.

(With inputs from PTI)

More SAINA NEHWAL News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Tuesday, November 26, 2019, 10:40 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 26, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue