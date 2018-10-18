English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Saina Nehwal stuns Yamaguchi to enter Denmark Open quarterfinals

By
Saina Nehwal storms into the quarterfinals of the Denmark Open
Saina Nehwal storms into the quarterfinals of the Denmark Open

Odense, October 18: Former world number one Saina Nehwal reached the quarterfinals of the ongoing Denmark Open after defeating Akane Yamaguchi of Japan in the women's singles event here on Thursday (October 18).

The 28-year-old Saina registered an easy 21-15, 21-17 win over Yamaguchi to advance further in the tournament.

Nehwal did not break much sweat in the match and looked much comfortable as compared to her opening round clash against Cheung Ngan Yi of Hong Kong. Making a winning start to the match, Nehwal won the opening game 21-15 as her Japanese opponent failed to put much fight in the game.

The world number two Japanese was expected to hit back strongly in the second game but this time as well Nehwal did not give much scoring opportunity to Yamaguchi resulting in a straight-game victory for the Indian.

Later in the day, Indian shuttlers Kidambi Srikanth and Sameer Veera are slated to appear in their respective second round matches of men's singles event of the tournament.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Saina Nehwal in QF of Denmark Open
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Thursday, October 18, 2018, 14:54 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 18, 2018
    India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue