Saina Nehwal stuns Yamaguchi to enter Denmark Open quarterfinals

The 28-year-old Saina registered an easy 21-15, 21-17 win over Yamaguchi to advance further in the tournament.

Nehwal did not break much sweat in the match and looked much comfortable as compared to her opening round clash against Cheung Ngan Yi of Hong Kong. Making a winning start to the match, Nehwal won the opening game 21-15 as her Japanese opponent failed to put much fight in the game.

Saina Nehwal tames Akane Yamaguchi!

The world number two Japanese was expected to hit back strongly in the second game but this time as well Nehwal did not give much scoring opportunity to Yamaguchi resulting in a straight-game victory for the Indian.

Later in the day, Indian shuttlers Kidambi Srikanth and Sameer Veera are slated to appear in their respective second round matches of men's singles event of the tournament.